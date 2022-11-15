ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Announces Its 2023 List of State's 10 'Places in Peril'

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released today its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state. Sites on the list include: 229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta; Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville; Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221; Dasher High School in Valdosta; Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin; Lee's Mill Ruins on the Flint River in Forest Park; McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton; Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn; Wilkes County Training School in Washington; and the Yates House in Ringgold.
