How Customer Persona is Becoming a Core Element of Businesses’ Digital Marketing Approach
What are you going to ask someone when they walk into your store? Most probably their preferences, like what would they like to have from your collection, right? And how will you approach a person to target them to become your customer? By researching about and assessing whether they like to use what you sell.
Growth Hacking With AI
How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World of Growth Hacking. AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon change the world of growth hacking forever. It's hard to say precisely when it will happen, but it's only a matter of time before AI is used to impact growth hacking and digital marketing significantly. In this article, we'll explain how AI will change the world of growth hacking and what you should do to prepare for these changes in the short and long term.
10 Marketing Strategy For Web3 Brands
Yes, web3 will forever change content marketing, but it is quite shocking to see that most web3 brands have some ridiculous marketing strategy. If you disagree, take a moment off and search 'web3 marketing strategy for brands?'. You probably going to see:. Community is king,. Content marketing is ideal. Email...
Optimizing for Positivity: Niches and the Future of Social Media
“‘Better social media’ is the new category.”. Okay, sounds like some far-fetched idea from a Silicon Valley CEO that is about to pour millions of dollars into the next Twitter, even though they are so removed from the average user experience they wouldn’t understand why an edit button is needed.
The Psychology of Color in Marketing
Color is an integral part of our day-to-day lives, but we sometimes forget the extent of its impact. It can influence our moods, decisions, appetite, attention span, and opinions, making it a useful marketing tool. Understanding color psychology is key for brands and consumers alike as you navigate various products and marketing methods.
A Guide to NFT Marketing; a Web3 Essential
For creatives, NFTs offer a chance to escape physical limitations, create in a world of limitless possibilities, and amass historically large amounts of riches for their work. Giving artiste the opportunity to make quality earnings from their digital works. Despite the fact that NFTs are a relatively young market, investors are eager to participate as their real-world worth rises.
How Feed Algorithms Keep Us Glued to Our Screens
When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind - C S Lewis. The problem is not our smartphones or the internet, which actually can be put into many other purposes, even if they are used for mass behavior modification these days. The problem is the feed algorithms and the business model used by the platforms that use these feed algorithms to get the users glued into their online environments. People have unknowingly become subjects for their mass behavior tests, for which they are being monitored by these algorithms all the time.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 78
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 78. Rate of practice speed, fourteen words to the minute. Good movement leads to good writing; good position leads to good movement. Watch the position; watch the movement.
The Noonification: How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps (11/17/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps.
How to Become a Web3 Writer: Simple Tips to Get Started
The past few months have been a rough awakening for many Web3 enthusiasts. Yet even as the debris continues to fly, business leaders shouldn’t confuse market fluctuations or bad actors with the potential uses of digital assets and the technologies that underlie them, stated. . The Chainanalysis State of...
Can There Be More than One Metaverse?
Do you get dreams frequently? Or sometimes? I often do. I also wished that the last night's dream was my current reality several times. Sometimes, the dreams are so beautiful and so real that I would do anything to find a way to get into that world. Before you get impatient and search for another article, there is a reason why I am talking about dreams while the title is about the Metaverse.
Developing a Cloud-Based App in 2023
Before you can start developing your cloud-based app, you need to create an MVP (minimum viable product). This is the simplest version of your cloud-based app and will require the least development time. It should also provide some basic features for your users. This way, you can focus on developing more features later.
The Art of Debugging
As software engineers, debugging is an integral part of our jobs. You may have times as a Software Engineer when you are more concerned about fixing bugs than developing novel features. A debugging process can be divided into two categories:. Active: In this step, you investigate all methods of fixing...
Tom Burns on Hopfield Networks and the Nature of General AI
Neural networks are the backbone of deep learning, a branch of machine learning. Artificial intelligence (AI) is considered to be a subset of general AI. General artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer program to perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence or expertise. Neural networks work by filtering information and attempting to find patterns in that information.
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account
Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform.
Javascript: No More callbacks, Use Promisify to Convert Callback to Promise
The callback is a function that is passed as a parameter to another function. And this function will be called inside the function. A promise is an object which is used to handle asynchronous operations. It is used to handle multiple asynchronous operations which may have a dependency on each other.
