Inspiring Girls to Code Inspired Me: Allegra Shippy
After being a developer for around three years, Allegra Shippy, a software engineer at Bandwidth had taken for granted all the software and techy concepts that serve as a foundation for knowledge. So, when given the opportunity to teach sixth and seventh grade girls basic concepts in computer science, she had to think way back to the beginning.
Is the Metaverse the Future of Gaming As We Know It?
Since their inception, video games have allowed players to explore a massive variety of virtual worlds, which for the most part are designed to be as immersive as possible. Yet, because of the inherent limitations of 2D screens in representing 3D environments, full on life-like immersion has eluded both players and game devs since the dawn of video games.
Putting the Art in Artificial Intelligence
As an artist, I appreciate original works of art that capture a moment in history, a concept, a theme, or a philosophical idea. Jacques Louis-David’s “Oath of the Horatii” or Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies” series are superb works of art created by human beings with a creative eye and a brush. But what happens when computer programs generate art based on text or voice input? Is that art per se? Or is it just random computer-generated dots grouped together to create an image, without a creative mind behind it? And if the program takes elements from other works of art, is there a copyright issue? These are questions that are now being asked as programs like DALL-E 2, MidJourney, and Stable Diffusion, which are capable of creating an incredible range of images based on text or voice prompts, make waves across the art world.
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
Get a Job in Tech: Tim's Experience as a Developer Advocate
I am a Developer Advocate at StreamNative, working with the open source Apache Pulsar community. I have been working in tech related jobs from analyst to web master to programmer to field engineer to sales engineer to developer advocate for over 22 years. What is your educational background?. I have...
Node Version Manager (NVM): How to Install and Use (Step-by-Step Guide)
As it turns out, the correct installation and usage of NVM on Windows OS often raises some questions due to the fact that there are some inaccuracies in the official repository of this tool. In this regard, in this article, I will tell you how to install NVM on your computer step by step in a more optimal way (MacOS users do not need to read this).
How Feed Algorithms Keep Us Glued to Our Screens
When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind - C S Lewis. The problem is not our smartphones or the internet, which actually can be put into many other purposes, even if they are used for mass behavior modification these days. The problem is the feed algorithms and the business model used by the platforms that use these feed algorithms to get the users glued into their online environments. People have unknowingly become subjects for their mass behavior tests, for which they are being monitored by these algorithms all the time.
What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model?
Have you ever imagined being able to take a picture and just magically dive into it as if it would be a door to another world?. Well, whether you thought about this or not, some people did, and thanks to them, it is now possible with AI! This is just one step away from teleportation and being able to be there physically. Maybe one day AI will help with that and fix an actual problem too! I’m just kidding, this is really cool, and I’m glad some people are working on it.
Have We Reached the Age of Modularity Maturity?
One of the main reasons to design microservices is that they enforce strong module boundaries. However, the cons of microservices are so huge that it’s like chopping off your right hand to learn to write with the left one; there are more manageable (and less painful!) ways to achieve the same result.
Growth Hacking With AI
How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World of Growth Hacking. AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon change the world of growth hacking forever. It's hard to say precisely when it will happen, but it's only a matter of time before AI is used to impact growth hacking and digital marketing significantly. In this article, we'll explain how AI will change the world of growth hacking and what you should do to prepare for these changes in the short and long term.
Tom Burns on Hopfield Networks and the Nature of General AI
Neural networks are the backbone of deep learning, a branch of machine learning. Artificial intelligence (AI) is considered to be a subset of general AI. General artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer program to perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence or expertise. Neural networks work by filtering information and attempting to find patterns in that information.
How to Actually Make Money in the Metaverse and Why 3D Modeling is the “Next Big Thing”
The internet is fundamentally changing into a series of spatial forms commonly referred to as the metaverse. Metaverse is a network of immersive and persistent virtual worlds focused on social connection. The global Metaverse revenue opportunity could approach $783.3 billion in 2024 based on Bloomberg’s analysis [1]. The primary...
How Customer Persona is Becoming a Core Element of Businesses’ Digital Marketing Approach
What are you going to ask someone when they walk into your store? Most probably their preferences, like what would they like to have from your collection, right? And how will you approach a person to target them to become your customer? By researching about and assessing whether they like to use what you sell.
Rock Solid Splunk or How I Learned to Love Splunk Validated Architectures
Splunk can be a complex beast, with its various components, requirements, and best practices on top of the OS selection and infrastructure design…deploying it can feel like an impossible task. Lucky for us, Splunk has created Validated Architectures that are proven to be effective and….just work. To truly...
The Art of Debugging
As software engineers, debugging is an integral part of our jobs. You may have times as a Software Engineer when you are more concerned about fixing bugs than developing novel features. A debugging process can be divided into two categories:. Active: In this step, you investigate all methods of fixing...
The Metaverse Story: From GTA Vice City to the Sandbox
I started my digital journey in 2002 when a 5-year-old kid got a PC on his birthday. I didn’t know much about technology at the time but games and movies were always my favorite. And then one fine day, a friend gave me a DVD containing a whole new gaming experience. It was GTA Vice City and the moment I started playing, I become a fan forever.
ImageBank: An Easy Display Solution for Sharing a Large Number of Images
Through the confluence of a unique series of circumstances, the convoluted details of which I shall spare you, I ended up where I have a number of galleries that might have a few thousand images in them. I had written a “Gallery Builder” in the past that did a good...
Sin7Y's Thoughts on Removing Memory Constraints in the ZKEVM
ZKEVM is a programmable virtual machine based on ZK technology. It can generate a ZK proof for all operations performed by the virtual machine to prove the correctness of the operations performed by the virtual machine. For the introduction of several implementation schemes of ZKEVM and the comparison of advantages and disadvantages, you can refer to the article of Vitalik Buterin: The different types of ZK-EVMs. If you want more design details, you can also read:
Creating a Custom Hook for Fetching Asynchronus Data: useAsync Hook with Cache
It’s good practice to show the user that the app is loading data. This is done by showing a loading indicator, and hiding the content until the data is ready. Most of us will be maintaining a state in the component that tracks whether the data is ready or not and this is repeated in every component that calls an API.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 78
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 78. Rate of practice speed, fourteen words to the minute. Good movement leads to good writing; good position leads to good movement. Watch the position; watch the movement.
