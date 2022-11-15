Read full article on original website
US attorney general to reportedly appoint special counsel in Trump criminal investigation – live
Merrick Garland to name special counsel as result of investigations carried out by justice department, report says
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
U.S. Justice Department appoints special prosecutor for Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to handle its investigations into former President Donald Trump, a senior Justice Department official said on Friday.
Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From Leadership But Will Remain In Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not seek reelection for Speaker of the House or run for other leadership positions in the Democratic Party next year. Pelosi, who was just elected to her 19th term, will remain in Congress and continue "speaking for the people of San Francisco."
Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.
Trump is in! Two questions for you today about his chances...
Last night former President Donald Trump shocked no one when he announced he's officially running for President in 2024. Trump did not attack any of his fellow Republicans, instead focussing on the Biden Administration's disastrous stewardship of the country. "America's comeback starts right now," he told an the crowd who...
Red Tsunami That Landed in Wrong Places Ended Pelosi’s Reign of Terror
You can’t say the 2022 midterms weren’t a success. We removed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. It wasn’t the Red Tsunami we expected, but Republicans got five million more votes than the Democrats, which was a 12 million vote swing from 2020. That’s an amazing number. This American Spectator piece by Scott McKay is a must-read.
