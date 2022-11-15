ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From Leadership But Will Remain In Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not seek reelection for Speaker of the House or run for other leadership positions in the Democratic Party next year. Pelosi, who was just elected to her 19th term, will remain in Congress and continue "speaking for the people of San Francisco."
Trump is in! Two questions for you today about his chances...

Last night former President Donald Trump shocked no one when he announced he's officially running for President in 2024. Trump did not attack any of his fellow Republicans, instead focussing on the Biden Administration's disastrous stewardship of the country. "America's comeback starts right now," he told an the crowd who...
Red Tsunami That Landed in Wrong Places Ended Pelosi’s Reign of Terror

You can’t say the 2022 midterms weren’t a success. We removed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. It wasn’t the Red Tsunami we expected, but Republicans got five million more votes than the Democrats, which was a 12 million vote swing from 2020. That’s an amazing number. This American Spectator piece by Scott McKay is a must-read.
