Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
pct.edu
Cleanup volunteers turn out for local service project
Seventeen students – including representatives of such varied campus organizations as Baja SAE, the Black Student Union, Information Security Association and the Penn College Business Club – participated in last weekend’s “(community) Service Saturday” at an area Habitat for Humanity site. The volunteers were joined...
pct.edu
Paying a visit … and paying respects
The ever-friendly faces of the Dunham Children’s Learning Center have been busy lately, meeting and greeting people at the center and around campus. The first adventure was a visit by Penn College President Michael J. Reed, who wanted to see firsthand what the children and their families create and learn every day at the CLC.
pct.edu
A pre-Thanksgiving finale, but the end is not ‘the end!’
“Penn College has afforded me an excellent education through exceptional classroom instruction, an organized curriculum, state-of-the art laboratories, academic tutoring, and the best tools and resources to succeed,” Browne said, as he prepares to stride across the Community Arts Center stage in mid-December and seamlessly begin his tomorrow-making future. “I am incredibly fortunate to have found Penn College, and it will be an honor to graduate from this institution.”
pct.edu
Lois family pledges $150,000 for Penn College scholarships
The foundational reach of a Pennsylvania College of Technology education has prompted a New York family to make a substantial investment in student scholarships at the institution. The Glenn Lois family, of Fishkill, New York, made an initial $30,000 gift in March as part of The Legacy Campaign for Penn...
pct.edu
PTK members sweetly say ‘Thanks’
Members of Phi Theta Kappa gathered to de-stress and express their gratitude – a fitting focus for the pre-Thanksgiving (and pre-Finals) season. Led by CC Hawkins, a baking & pastry arts grad (2021), applied management student and PTK member, participants each decorated two cookies – one to eat and one to give to someone at Penn College who quietly makes a difference in their experience. Hawkins, of Williamsport, was assisted by Abby E. George, of Harrisburg, who, like Hawkins, earned an associate degree in baking & pastry arts in 2021 and is pursuing a bachelor’s in applied management, and PTK member Zak Smith, a welding & fabrication engineering technology student from West Chester. Leading the business portion of the gathering was Karen L. Avery, PTK adviser and assistant professor of biology. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for students in associate-degree majors.
Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend
The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
pct.edu
Student traveler’s breathtaking adventure prompts ‘Thank you’
“The opportunity to experience a new culture was priceless to me. Words cannot describe how valuable it was for every person on this trip,” said Gaglione, who is majoring in building science & sustainable design: architectural technology concentration. “We all gained a new understanding of the world. It’s been easier to see the beauty in everyday life because of it.”
pct.edu
Grant allows Community Arts Center to modernize equipment
Modernizing its stage lighting and cinema projector is the next production being undertaken by the Community Arts Center, thanks to a $150,000 Keystone Communities Program grant administered by the state Department of Community & Economic Development and supported by Sen. Gene Yaw, chair of the Board of Directors for Pennsylvania College of Technology, the owner of the facility.
Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County music teacher has been recognized for his outstanding contributions in the classroom. He’s a semifinalist in the 2023 Grammy awards. Earlier this year, Ryan Bulgarelli, a music teacher in Loyalsock Township School District, got exciting news about his nomination for the Grammy Awards 2023 Music Educator […]
pct.edu
Land Acknowledgement marker added to college History Trail
A lunchtime program Wednesday celebrated Penn College’s Land Acknowledgement, including an official History Trail marker newly installed just outside the Bush Campus Center’s west entrance. “We acknowledge that the land on which we live, work and learn is the ancestral home of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee,...
pct.edu
Students eye function of – and potential futures at – PEMA
Nineteen students enrolled in emergency management & homeland security at Pennsylvania College of Technology recently toured the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg. “Touring PEMA was a great experience,” said Colten C.B. Hajicek, a freshman from Redmond, Washington. “It was amazing to see all the technology and intricate parts that...
pct.edu
Penn College among most engaged campuses for student voting
Pennsylvania College of Technology has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for being one of the nearly 400 institutions nationwide designated as 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. The designation identifies colleges and universities making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation and...
pct.edu
Penn College hosting ‘Survivors of Suicide Loss Day’ event Saturday
Penn College Counseling Services and the Wellness Education Office are co-sponsoring a local conference site for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Thompson Professional Development Center’s Mountain Laurel Room. Survivors Day is a free event in which survivors of suicide loss...
Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre. The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO. Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the...
Geisinger announces new bariatrics doctor
Danville, Pa. — A new bariatric doctor has joined the staff at Geisinger Health System. Benefsha Mohammad, M.D., recently joined Geisinger as a general surgeon specializing in bariatrics. Dr. Mohammad specializes in biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, advanced endoscopy, revisional bariatric surgery, foregut surgery, laparoscopic gastric band (or “lap band”), gastric bypass and gastric sleeve. ...
pct.edu
So proudly we hail’d
The Penn College community commended its veterans, active-duty personnel and reservists late last week through a variety of events captured by cross-campus photo contributors. Supplementing an online honor roll of self-identifying servicemen and women that was posted to PCToday, the week included a classroom visit from the head of a veteran-owned Williamsport security business; a Thursday reception organized by Kimberly S. Cordrey, Lumley Aviation Center secretary; the Wildcat Events Board’s “Red, White & Blue Day” celebration in the Field House (moved indoors due to Friday’s heavy rains); and a stylish Saturday salute from Wildcat cheerleaders in Bardo Gym.
Unemployed workers receive assistance in finding jobs
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is often unexpected when someone finds themselves out of work or even when employers desperately need to fill a job. A local workforce center’s mission is to help people get back on their feet and keep local businesses fully staffed. Finding yourself unemployed can be scary and oftentimes, it’s […]
pct.edu
Campus community learns of former board chairman’s death
Word has been received of the Aug. 13 death of Robert A. Secor, who chaired the Penn College Board of Directors from 2012-13. Penn State’s former vice provost for academic affairs, Secor joined the Penn College Board in 1998 and served until December 2016. He was granted “director emeritus” status the following February.
'Cram the Van' in Northumberland County
SUNBURY, Pa. — Their Dodge Caravan is pretty empty now, but by the end of the week, officials with the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs office hope it's filled with supplies. "We put all the seats down. It's like a flatbed, and we're going to try and fill it to...
Williamsport presents holiday festivities
The City of Williamsport is welcoming the holiday season with a number of family-friendly activities planned for November and December. The Children’s Magical Christmas Parade will welcome Santa to town on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. The parade kicks off at the intersection of Market and Fourth Streets heading west on Fourth Street to Elmira Street. Santa and the Mayor will light the tree on The Green (corner of...
Comments / 1