ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Taliban: Afghanistan regrets deadly border shooting incident

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — The Taliban expressed regret Tuesday for a shooting incident that killed a Pakistani soldier over the weekend and led to the closure of a main border crossing.

Chaman, in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, is the most important border point for trade between the two countries, after Torkham in the country’s mountainous northwest.

Taliban-appointed spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan "expresses regret” for the incident and has appointed a high-level committee to investigate it.

He said the border guard was shot dead by an unknown person.

“The security institutions of the Islamic Emirate are trying to pay serious attention to prevent such incidents from happening again,” Mujahid said.

The frontier between Pakistan and Afghanistan has seen similar shooting incidents before at Chaman, Torkham and other crossing points.

Officials did not immediately say when the border crossing at Chaman will reopen.

Thousands of Afghans are waiting to cross the border on either side.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban's intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the...
WSB Radio

Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and...
WSB Radio

Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions

LONDON — (AP) — A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick, bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers. The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in...
WSB Radio

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued...
WSB Radio

Ukraine says will look into alleged prisoner shooting video

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media which Moscow alleged shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refused to lay down his weapon and opened fire.
WSB Radio

Voters in Nepal line up to elect new members of Parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Voters in Nepal lined up Sunday to elect members of Parliament in hopes that a new government would bring political stability and help with the Himalayan nation's development. The main contestants in Sunday's election are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur...
WSB Radio

Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that comes after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates are on the ballot against...
WSB Radio

Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael...
WSB Radio

VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Qatar to open Mideast's first World Cup before leaders, fans

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East's first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador...
WSB Radio

Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — A last minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. “We...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy