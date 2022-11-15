Read full article on original website
CEDAR KEY POLICE COFFEE
Cedar Key Police Chief Edwin Jenkins invites you to have coffee. with him and/or an officer(s) on his staff.
2022 CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
The Cedar Key Chamber of Commerrce website. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree will take place on. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7pm in City Park. Hot cocoa and apple cider will be served. Arrive earlier. *****
CK AUDUBON: SNAKE KEY ROOKERY, A REMINDER
CK AUDUBON PRESENTS: TWO PERSPECTIVES ON THE SNAKE KEY ROOKERY.......A REMINDER, SPEAKER CHANGE. UPDATE FOR CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON’S NOVEMBER 28 PRESENTATION:. John Stark, Deputy Manager at the Lower Suwannee & Cedar Keys NWRs, will be taking the place of Andrew Gude. John will be co-presenting with Ann Kamzelski the “Snake Key Rookery: Two Perspectives” on Monday, November 28, 5pm at the Cedar Key Community Center.
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA 2022
Editor's Note: The following is excerpted from the Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce website. National Wreaths Across America Day – December 17, 2022, ceremonies begin at 11 AM. An important part of Wreaths Across America is to teach the value of freedom. We encourage families to participate on National Wreath Day to have children place wreaths. Learn about the Veterans service and lives.
CCF LEVY OPEN HOUSE
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 2-5 p.m. at the CF Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus, 15390 N.W. Highway 19, Chiefland. Future students are encouraged to tour the campus and learn about more than 150 academic pathways, including...
