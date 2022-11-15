Read full article on original website
VIUM Arranges $89.4M Acquisition Financing for Nine-Property Portfolio in Ohio, Pennsylvania
OHIO and PENNSYLVANIA — VIUM Capital has arranged $26.3 million in debt fund financing and $63.1 million in balance sheet financing for the acquisition of nine assisted living communities in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The borrower is a Minnesota-based owner-operator, which has planned capital improvements at the 580-unit portfolio. Further...
