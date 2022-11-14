Cuttin’ that GRASS. I’ve always said that Dierks Bentley’s Up On The Ridge is one of the best projects of his career. A full-blown bluegrass record featuring Punch Brothers, Del McCoury, and Chris Thile, as well as Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert and Kris Kristofferson, it introduced us to Dierks’ love of bluegrass. A love that he makes sure to remind us of every once in a while with who he books for his Seven Peaks Festival and the recently released Live From Telluride […] The post Dierks Bentley Calls On Billy Strings, Charlie Worsham, & A Few Bluegrass Legends For Apocalyptic Jam, “High Note” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

15 MINUTES AGO