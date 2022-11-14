Read full article on original website
Results: Republicans win control of the US House of Representatives
Election 2022 Results Explore more election results. On election night, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told GOP supporters that when they woke up the next day, they would "be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority." This result took longer than expected — the predicted...
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
Midterm election trifectas: Democrats won full government control in these states
Democrats have wrested power from Republicans in four states that previously had politically divided governments to take full control of state capitols following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The four states that have taken both legislative chambers and the governorship under Democratic control are Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts. "By all...
‘Somebody’s going to die’: Democrats warn of political violence after Paul Pelosi attack
Dire warnings after hammer assault on speaker’s husband and amid concern that security does not adequately reflect threats
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Washington GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, defends seat in midterm election
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, of Washington, defeated his Democratic opponent in the midterm elections Tuesday night to win a fifth term in Congress after being targeted over his vote to impeach former President Trump. Newhouse, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District, was called the winner on Election Night with 49.92%...
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
What do the midterm election results mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has not revealed if he is running for reelection in 2024. Does Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s win impact Romney’s decision? Will Donald Trump running for president have bearing on whether Romney runs for reelection?
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
Kari Lake raises unfounded doubts about election results in Arizona governor race that’s too early to call
CNN — Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race with a little more than half of precincts reporting, and though much could change as ballots are counted, the GOP nominee is already casting doubt about the election results. Lake won the GOP primary...
Here's Why Kari Lake Is Trending On Twitter Despite Her Bleak Election Results
Arizona election results are still coming in, but Democrat Katie Hobbs is ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. But like former President Donald Trump did in 2020, Lake is stirring up doubts about the election. CNN reported that the GOP candidate is already "suggesting without any evidence...
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, and incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale will try to fend off Democratic challengers as Montana voters elect candidates in two newly-drawn U.S. House districts in Tuesday’s midterms after the Republican-controlled state gained a seat from the 2020 Census. They are looking to extend recent GOP dominance in the state: Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters have swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. Also on the ballot are two Montana Supreme Court races, one of which has become abnormally politicized, and an abortion-related referendum. Zinke won two statewide elections to the U.S. House before joining Trump’s cabinet, where he eased restrictions on oil and gas drilling before resigning amid numerous ethics investigations.
GOP wins slim US House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Midterm election results live: Midnight model shows GOP barely winning control of House
Laughing matter: Midnight projection shows GOP barely winning control of House. NBC News is projecting Republicans will secure the majority in the House by one seat but left the door open for Democrats to hold on to their majority. The projection just before midnight was Republicans with 219 seats and...
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
GOP projected to retake control of the House in key win after Democrats held Senate
ABC NEWS – Republicans are projected to retake control of the House in the midterm elections, breaking Democrats’ unified control of the federal government, ABC News reports. Despite other midterm disappointments, that marks a major victory for the party that’s been the chamber’s minority since 2019 — and...
Republican infighting escalates over poor 2022 election results as Trump re-emerges
WASHINGTON — A forced reckoning over a poor election performance has ruptured the Republican Party, sparking conflict at the highest levels over what went wrong and spurring challenges to the top two GOP leaders in Congress while the party grapples with whether to nominate Donald Trump for president again in 2024.
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
