Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, and incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale will try to fend off Democratic challengers as Montana voters elect candidates in two newly-drawn U.S. House districts in Tuesday’s midterms after the Republican-controlled state gained a seat from the 2020 Census. They are looking to extend recent GOP dominance in the state: Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters have swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. Also on the ballot are two Montana Supreme Court races, one of which has become abnormally politicized, and an abortion-related referendum. Zinke won two statewide elections to the U.S. House before joining Trump’s cabinet, where he eased restrictions on oil and gas drilling before resigning amid numerous ethics investigations.
MONTANA STATE
Cleveland.com

GOP wins slim US House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

