Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of
The fate of the global economy may rest on the shoulders of one company: TSMC. TSMC is the world's biggest chipmaker — its chips power everything from cars to iPhones. But US-China tensions, and China's standoff with Taiwan, could cost the global economy trillions. On a tiny island off...
Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.
Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.
Russia says the West has 'essentially stolen' its foreign currency and gold reserves as the EU eyes asset transfer to Ukraine
Russia accused the West on Monday of stealing from its currency and gold reserves. Western sanctions have frozen $640 billion worth of Russian assets. The European Council is considering transferring those assets to Ukraine. Russia accused the West of stealing from Moscow's currency and gold reserves on Monday thanks to...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 17 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says
The Meta CEO's private plane made 28 trips in less than two months, flight data shows. Those flights produced around 253 metric tons of carbon emissions, one analysis shows. The average American produces 14.7 metric tons of carbon per year, per the World Bank. In just two months, Facebook creator...
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market
It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
Comments / 0