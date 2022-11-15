MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are looking into two separate car crashes that happened in the metro area overnight.The first was on University Avenue near the Interstate 35W exit in Minneapolis, just blocks from the University of Minneapolis campus. That crash happened at about 2 a.m.One of the cars took a nasty hit to the driver's side.Later Friday, police updated that a woman in the crash had died as a result of injuries she sustained. She was not identified by name.A man in another vehicle was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.Investigators say that it's possible impaired driving was a factor in the crash.Meanwhile, in Crystal, a vehicle went into a house. That crash happened on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.Police confirm nobody was hurt in the incident, and the homeowner was asleep in a back bedroom at the time of the crash.Police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving. A flatbed truck was brought in to remove the car from the house.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO