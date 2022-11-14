ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Jays dominate the Huskers in Top-25 in-state showdown

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln casino earns over $850K in tax revenue in first month

LINCOLN, Neb. — In it's first full month of operations, a casino in Lincoln generated more than $850,000 in tax revenue. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released it's October report. It said that WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC made $854,077 in tax revenue last month. The commission said nearly...
LINCOLN, NE
BBB warns shoppers to stay out of the red ahead of Black Friday

LINCOLN, NEB. — Getting the ultimate deals on a purchase is every shopper’s goal but at what expense to your wallet?. We’re just one week out from Black Friday, and if you’re like me, I’m already scouting the internet to find the best holiday deals but spending too much can lead to what experts are calling a ‘Red Friday' for your bank account.
LINCOLN, NE
Osceola man charged in Hastings officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty

HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, Anthony Mattison, 33, filed a not guilty plea Tuesday to charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
HASTINGS, NE

