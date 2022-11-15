ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Do You Know The Fenyes Legacy in Pasadena?

The Pasadena Museum of History (PMH) is leading an exclusive 90-minute spotlight tour inside the 1906 Fenyes Mansion on Sunday, Nov. 20, which includes the “Starting Anew” exhibition that takes advantage of materials temporarily on display to present a specialized, in-depth overview of the lives and accomplishments of Museum benefactors Eva and Adalbert Fenyes.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

No Doo Dah Parade, But a Doo Dah Day, This Weekend

Although the wild and wacky Doo Dah Parade parade is not back cavorting its way along Pasadena streets just yet, a ‘Doo Dah Day’ filled with “freakish-ness, music, and stupid fun,” on Sunday, Nov. 20, will herald the “The Great Doo Dah Reclamation of 2023.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

15,000 Expected at Anime Pasadena this Weekend

The Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium welcomes the 4th annual Anime Pasadena, where fans and cast members of the biggest anime, manga and Japanese pop culture fandoms will reunite November 19-20, 2022 for a weekend packed with events, panels, performances, screenings, photoshoots and exclusive artwork and merch. 15,000 fans are expected to gather at Anime Pasadena to meet the iconic voice actors of Pokémon, Death Note, Attack on Titan, Jujitsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Bleach, Demon Slayer, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Digimon, and more.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Jackalope Indie Arts Fair Hops Into Pasadena This Weekend

Jackalope’s Indie Artisan Fair – a popular annual holiday handmade items shopping event – comes back to Pasadena on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20. The two-day in-person event with over 200 artisans is set to fill Old Pasadena’s Central Park for a family-friendly weekend of handmade arts and crafts shopping.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Lena Kennedy Continuing Brother’s Legacy With Turkey Giveaway

At this time of year, it is not unusual for council members to pass out turkeys and hand out canned food to families for the holidays. But this year one event will mean so much more. On Friday when Councilmember Tyron Hampton and Mayor Victor Gordo pass out turkeys at...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Don’t Miss Out on the La Pintoresca Turkey Trot

Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department (PRCS) is holding a Turkey Trot for all ages at La Pintoresca Park, at 1415 N. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena. You are advised to register on Friday, Nov. 18 to receive a La Pintoresca Thanksgiving basket, which includes a Turkey and fixings that will satisfy your appetite this Thanksgiving.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Polytechnic School’s “Free Spirit” Annual Dance Concert

Polytechnic School’s Performing Arts Department is pleased to present the annual dance concert, “Free Spirit,” hosted by the Women’s Service League on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:00 p.m. at Poly’s Garland Auditorium. This year’s performance will be back in Garland! The family-friendly...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Engage with ‘Tosca’: LA Opera Community Talk

Pasadena Village’s Cultural Activities Committee is hosting a virtual discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 16 ahead of the opening of the opera “Tosca” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 19. In this LA Opera Community Talk, a Los Angeles Opera educator will provide...
PASADENA, CA
scvnews.com

A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita

Light Up Main Street is a one-of-a-kind event that is more than just an opportunity to see decorations and watch as thousands of lights illuminate a giant Christmas tree. It is an immersive experience that is sure to put your whole family into the holiday spirit. With live music and performances, pictures with Santa and more, Light Up Main Street unites thousands of residents each year for a night of festive fun.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy