pasadenanow.com
Do You Know The Fenyes Legacy in Pasadena?
The Pasadena Museum of History (PMH) is leading an exclusive 90-minute spotlight tour inside the 1906 Fenyes Mansion on Sunday, Nov. 20, which includes the “Starting Anew” exhibition that takes advantage of materials temporarily on display to present a specialized, in-depth overview of the lives and accomplishments of Museum benefactors Eva and Adalbert Fenyes.
pasadenanow.com
No Doo Dah Parade, But a Doo Dah Day, This Weekend
Although the wild and wacky Doo Dah Parade parade is not back cavorting its way along Pasadena streets just yet, a ‘Doo Dah Day’ filled with “freakish-ness, music, and stupid fun,” on Sunday, Nov. 20, will herald the “The Great Doo Dah Reclamation of 2023.”
pasadenanow.com
15,000 Expected at Anime Pasadena this Weekend
The Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium welcomes the 4th annual Anime Pasadena, where fans and cast members of the biggest anime, manga and Japanese pop culture fandoms will reunite November 19-20, 2022 for a weekend packed with events, panels, performances, screenings, photoshoots and exclusive artwork and merch. 15,000 fans are expected to gather at Anime Pasadena to meet the iconic voice actors of Pokémon, Death Note, Attack on Titan, Jujitsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Bleach, Demon Slayer, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Digimon, and more.
pasadenanow.com
Jackalope Indie Arts Fair Hops Into Pasadena This Weekend
Jackalope’s Indie Artisan Fair – a popular annual holiday handmade items shopping event – comes back to Pasadena on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20. The two-day in-person event with over 200 artisans is set to fill Old Pasadena’s Central Park for a family-friendly weekend of handmade arts and crafts shopping.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
pasadenanow.com
Santa Claus Expected to Join Mayor Gordo at Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2
Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo will light the City’s tree at the Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. Mayor Gordo is scheduled to flip the switch to light the...
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
pasadenanow.com
Lena Kennedy Continuing Brother’s Legacy With Turkey Giveaway
At this time of year, it is not unusual for council members to pass out turkeys and hand out canned food to families for the holidays. But this year one event will mean so much more. On Friday when Councilmember Tyron Hampton and Mayor Victor Gordo pass out turkeys at...
pasadenanow.com
Don’t Miss Out on the La Pintoresca Turkey Trot
Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department (PRCS) is holding a Turkey Trot for all ages at La Pintoresca Park, at 1415 N. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena. You are advised to register on Friday, Nov. 18 to receive a La Pintoresca Thanksgiving basket, which includes a Turkey and fixings that will satisfy your appetite this Thanksgiving.
Independent Gardena Cinema in South Bay offers old fashioned movie-going experience
Gardena Cinema was the last single-screen theater in the South Bay that shut down during the pandemic. It first opened in the mid-40s! They've just had a grand reopening and are trying to keep the old fashioned movie-going experience alive.
pasadenanow.com
Polytechnic School’s “Free Spirit” Annual Dance Concert
Polytechnic School’s Performing Arts Department is pleased to present the annual dance concert, “Free Spirit,” hosted by the Women’s Service League on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:00 p.m. at Poly’s Garland Auditorium. This year’s performance will be back in Garland! The family-friendly...
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
pasadenanow.com
Fundraiser In Memory of Liz Rusnak Arizmendi Will Benefit Cancer Support Community Pasadena
Cancer Support Community Pasadena on Tuesday announced a CrossFit fundraiser to honor the memory of Liz Rusnak Arizmendi, who passed away in March from ovarian cancer. Arizmendi was a Pasadena businesswoman and philanthropist. According to her husband, Andrew Arizmendi, Liz was an avid athlete. It is his goal to honor...
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
pasadenanow.com
Board of Zoning Appeals Gives Crown City Billiards & Lounge More Time to Address Noise, Loitering Concerns
During its meeting on Thursday, Pasadena’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved a continuance on the appeal of Crown City Billiards & Lounge, formerly known as Jerry’s Family Billiards, to overturn a Zoning Administrator’s earlier decision that limits its operations until 10 p.m. versus 1 a.m. The consensus...
pasadenanow.com
Engage with ‘Tosca’: LA Opera Community Talk
Pasadena Village’s Cultural Activities Committee is hosting a virtual discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 16 ahead of the opening of the opera “Tosca” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 19. In this LA Opera Community Talk, a Los Angeles Opera educator will provide...
scvnews.com
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
Light Up Main Street is a one-of-a-kind event that is more than just an opportunity to see decorations and watch as thousands of lights illuminate a giant Christmas tree. It is an immersive experience that is sure to put your whole family into the holiday spirit. With live music and performances, pictures with Santa and more, Light Up Main Street unites thousands of residents each year for a night of festive fun.
pasadenanow.com
Kardashian Jenner Family Comes to the Rescue After Local Nonprofit Puts Out Distress Call for Food Donations
After Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services said it was in dire straits trying to collect enough frozen turkeys to prepare thousands of meals to serve at its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for those in need, the celebrities of the Kardashian Jenner family took immediate action. “They saw our need for...
