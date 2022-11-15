The value motion displayed by prime altcoins in latest instances has but to be encouraging with the market’s erratic worth motion after a cascading impact suffered by FTX led to many altcoins, together with the value of Ethereum (ETH), battling for survival. The Domino impact of the FTX saga and different big traders has left the market at a standstill because the market has but to make a significant transfer. Nonetheless, there have been some nice worth actions by these prime 4 altcoins these days regardless of the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market, resulting in a lot concern about the place the market could possibly be headed. (Knowledge from Binance)

