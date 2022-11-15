ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'DWTS' judge Len Goodman to step down as judge, pro Whitney Carson pregnant with baby #2

By Danielle Long
 5 days ago
Dancing with the Stars dropped a few bombshells during Monday night's episode.

The first announcement of the night came from dance pro Whitney Carson, who revealed she's expecting her second child with husband Carson McAllister. The pair are already parents to two-year-old son Leo.

The dancer, who is paired with Wayne Brady this season, shared, "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and I are expecting baby number two."

"I’m so blessed. And this felt like a really really good time to share it. And I can finally share it, which is great," she said.

Then, later in the show, longtime judge Len Goodman announced that this season would be his last.

"It's been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show," he expressed, adding that he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. "I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I'm looking forward to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant."

Goodman, who's 78, has been a judge on DWTS since 2005.

