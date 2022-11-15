Read full article on original website
‘Jingle on the Green’ Scheduled for December 1
State Fair Community College invites the community to its annual from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 on the Sedalia campus. The event is free, and parking will be available in all campus lots. At 6 p.m. in Stauffacher Theatre, SFCC President Dr. Brent Bates will give a welcome and...
This Pizza Buffet With Great Chicken Would Be A Slam Dunk In Sedalia
As we left Mazzio's to head back to the studio after enjoying their buffet, the conversation turned to different pizza joints that offer a pizza buffet. I mentioned to Behka that I really missed Pizza Ranch, a pizza buffet joint that has great fried chicken, and wished we had one. I was shocked when without missing a beat she told me Sedalia almost got a Pizza Ranch.
United Way of Pettis County Wants to Help ‘Warm Up’ Those in Need
There are members in our local community who are looking for hats, gloves and coats in all sizes for their families. United Way of Pettis County is now collecting new and gently-used winter hats, gloves & coats to distribute to those in need. Drop off your items at 1400 South...
Hotel Bothwell To Host Thanksgiving Night Fireworks
Hotel Bothwell, 103 East 4th, will host its annual Thanksgiving night lighting and firework display on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Musical entertainment will be featured inside the Hotel Bothwell lobby at 6:30 p.m., with the lighting countdown and fireworks to follow at 7 p.m. KDRO Hometown Country will...
Tabitha Thompson Settles in as SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks Director
The State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks (SFCC-LOZ) campus is now under the direction of Tabitha Thompson who previously served as Lebanon R-3 School District assistant principal for about six years. As the SFCC-LOZ director, Thompson is responsible for the operations at the campus located in the upper level...
Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022
Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
SFCC Music Arts To Present Winter Concert November 29
The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its winter band and vocal concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd., in Sedalia. Admission is free; however, donations of snack foods such as granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, Little Debbie snacks,...
Two Injured When Jeep Hits Deer
Two people were injured after their vehicle struck a deer Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 25-year-old Daniel J. Hill of La Monte, was on US 50, west of Daviess Road around 7:45 p.m., when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Increase Your Happiness Threefold in Green Ridge This Weekend
"Money can't buy you happiness" is the old trope -- likely started by someone who didn't have any. However, a new study shows folks who suddenly found themselves flush actually felt pretty good about it. Researchers out of the University of British Columbia took $2 million given by wealthy donors...
Jingle on the Quad, Giving Tuesday, Join Array of Activities for UCM
A campus known for its outstanding traditions, the University of Central Missouri will launch Jingle on the Quad, a holiday lighting ceremony, along with other events highlighting the season Nov. 29–Dec 1. Giving Tuesday opens these festivities, followed by the Holiday Market, two evenings dedicated to the First Lady’s...
Funeral Announcements for November 18, 2022
Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
Two Injured in JoCo Crash
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2023 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 23-year-old Jazmin E. Mays of Warrensburg, was at 809 SW Highway VV (west of Centerview) around 8 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell Urology Services
Board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner Elisabeth (Lisa) Zane has joined Bothwell Urology Services. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) provide advanced patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. At the clinic, Zane will diagnose and treat urinary tract disorders, bladder problems, incontinence, prostate disease and male reproductive health issues. A...
Hotel Bothwell’s Thanksgiving Lighting Is Better Than Ever
One annual tradition here in Sedalia is the lighting of the Hotel Bothwell. Since it's such a beautiful historic building, it's a real treat to see all the lights, Christmas decorations, and little touches that really kick off the Holiday Season. So, when is it this year? Well. You know...
Food Truck Frenzy Coming to PCCP Wednesday
A "Food Truck Frenzy" is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at the Pettis County Partnership, located in the State Fair Shopping Center in Sedalia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the PCCP in support of Homeless Awareness month.
Area Veterans Honored by S-C JROTC
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program served breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium that started shortly after at 8:30. If you missed it, the ceremony is now viewable on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel. The theme was “Honoring...
The “Need To Knows” of Sedalia’s Veteran’s Day 2022
It's today! It's finally Veteran's Day. I'm sure there are a few things you'll want to know - things about the parade, what's open and closed, and I'll be happy to give you quick heads up right here. First of all, the actual celebrations. The big Veteran's Day Ceremony will...
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
