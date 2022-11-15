CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-2, 6-1 ACC) was upset, 21-17, by Georgia Tech in Kenan Stadium Saturday night. Led by two Elijah Green touchdowns - including an 80-yard run on UNC's first play from scrimmage -- the Tar Heels built a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter. Inexplicably, the Tar Heels' offense did not score again, as the Yellow Jackets (5-6, 4-4 ACC) scored 21 unanswered points the rest of the way. Drake Maye was sacked six times, finishing the night 16-for-30 for 202 passing yards, 13 rushing yards, an interception, and no touchdowns. Josh Downs, who finished the night with three catches for 31 yards, dropped the potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Cedric Gray led the defense with 14 tackles (4 solo), with one tackle for loss.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO