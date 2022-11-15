ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

247Sports

Three observations from KU's 55-14 loss to Texas

Kansas was unable to win back-to-back games over Texas for the second time in school history. The Longhorns controlled all three phases of the game in Lawrence as they blew the Jayhawks out 55-14. The loss puts KU at 6-5 heading into the final regular season game of the year next week. It's KU's largest margin of defeat this season and the largest since KU lost to Oklahoma State 55-3 last season.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Texas

Kansas dropped to 6-5 on the season on Saturday evening with a 55-14 loss to Texas. The Longhorns led wire to wire and controlled the game against the Jayhawks. It's KU's worst loss of the season by scoring margin and largest margin of defeat since KU lost to Oklahoma State 55-3 on October 30 of last year.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Taylor's Take: An Unfathomable Performance

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- That’s why they play the games, as North Carolina unfathomably loses to a sub-.500 Georgia Tech team, at home, as a 21-point favorite. The performance from the Tar Heels was inexcusable all around as the defense gave up 21 unanswered points to the Yellow Jackets and the offense got shutout for the final 33 minutes. Both sides for UNC got absolutely pushed around on the line of scrimmage.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Brock Domann guides Louisville to 25-10 win over No. 24 NC State

The numbers might not look spectacular for University of Louisville quarterback Brock Domann. Starting his second game of the season, Domann completed just 12 of 25 passes for 153 yards and no touchdowns and ran six times for 26 yards replacing Malik Cunningham, who missed the game against North Carolina State with a shoulder injury.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

UNC-Georgia Tech: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-2, 6-1 ACC) was upset, 21-17, by Georgia Tech in Kenan Stadium Saturday night. Led by two Elijah Green touchdowns - including an 80-yard run on UNC's first play from scrimmage -- the Tar Heels built a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter. Inexplicably, the Tar Heels' offense did not score again, as the Yellow Jackets (5-6, 4-4 ACC) scored 21 unanswered points the rest of the way. Drake Maye was sacked six times, finishing the night 16-for-30 for 202 passing yards, 13 rushing yards, an interception, and no touchdowns. Josh Downs, who finished the night with three catches for 31 yards, dropped the potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Cedric Gray led the defense with 14 tackles (4 solo), with one tackle for loss.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Falls Flat in Stunning Loss to Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Living on the edge yet again, and this time North Carolina teetered over in a stunning failure. The 13th-ranked Tar Heels couldn’t survive Drake Maye in his most mortal form and couldn’t put away wounded Georgia Tech, which rallied for a 21-17 victory, a shocker on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

