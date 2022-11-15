Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
Related
Three observations from KU's 55-14 loss to Texas
Kansas was unable to win back-to-back games over Texas for the second time in school history. The Longhorns controlled all three phases of the game in Lawrence as they blew the Jayhawks out 55-14. The loss puts KU at 6-5 heading into the final regular season game of the year next week. It's KU's largest margin of defeat this season and the largest since KU lost to Oklahoma State 55-3 last season.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Texas
Kansas dropped to 6-5 on the season on Saturday evening with a 55-14 loss to Texas. The Longhorns led wire to wire and controlled the game against the Jayhawks. It's KU's worst loss of the season by scoring margin and largest margin of defeat since KU lost to Oklahoma State 55-3 on October 30 of last year.
Game reaction: Texas run game leads the charge in Longhorns' 55-14 win over Kansas
After spending the last week hearing about the abysmal offensive showing in a 17-10 upset loss at home to TCU, Texas football answered in a big way in the Longhorns' final road game of the season Saturday as they cruised their way to a 55-14 beat down over the Kansas Jayhawks.
Instant Analysis: Texas' 55-14 rout of KU puts Bijan Robinson in running as UT's most underutilized superstar
Texas' 55-14 rout of Kanas on a frigid Saturday afternoon in Lawrence probably cemented junior running back Bijan Robinson's status as one of the most underutilized superstars in Longhorns' history. One week after getting only 12 carries (the fewest since his freshman season) in a 17-10 loss to No. 4...
TRANSCRIPT: Everything Scott Satterfield said after Louisville beat N.C. State
The University of Louisville football team won for the fifth time in six games on Saturday evening, beating N.C. State 25-10 at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals played without quarterback Malik Cunningham, but running back Jawhar Jordan amassed 216 yards of total offense and led the team past the Wolfpack. Here's...
Taylor's Take: An Unfathomable Performance
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- That’s why they play the games, as North Carolina unfathomably loses to a sub-.500 Georgia Tech team, at home, as a 21-point favorite. The performance from the Tar Heels was inexcusable all around as the defense gave up 21 unanswered points to the Yellow Jackets and the offense got shutout for the final 33 minutes. Both sides for UNC got absolutely pushed around on the line of scrimmage.
Brock Domann guides Louisville to 25-10 win over No. 24 NC State
The numbers might not look spectacular for University of Louisville quarterback Brock Domann. Starting his second game of the season, Domann completed just 12 of 25 passes for 153 yards and no touchdowns and ran six times for 26 yards replacing Malik Cunningham, who missed the game against North Carolina State with a shoulder injury.
UNC-Georgia Tech: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-2, 6-1 ACC) was upset, 21-17, by Georgia Tech in Kenan Stadium Saturday night. Led by two Elijah Green touchdowns - including an 80-yard run on UNC's first play from scrimmage -- the Tar Heels built a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter. Inexplicably, the Tar Heels' offense did not score again, as the Yellow Jackets (5-6, 4-4 ACC) scored 21 unanswered points the rest of the way. Drake Maye was sacked six times, finishing the night 16-for-30 for 202 passing yards, 13 rushing yards, an interception, and no touchdowns. Josh Downs, who finished the night with three catches for 31 yards, dropped the potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Cedric Gray led the defense with 14 tackles (4 solo), with one tackle for loss.
Instant Analysis: UNC Falls Flat in Stunning Loss to Georgia Tech
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Living on the edge yet again, and this time North Carolina teetered over in a stunning failure. The 13th-ranked Tar Heels couldn’t survive Drake Maye in his most mortal form and couldn’t put away wounded Georgia Tech, which rallied for a 21-17 victory, a shocker on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
Watch: Scott Satterfield, players following Louisville's win over NC State
Louisville capped its home and ACC schedule with a 25-10 win over NC State. UofL running back Jawhar Jordan accounted for 216 all-purpose yards, including a 98-yard touchdown, while the defense limited the Wolfpack to 291 total yards. The Cardinals are now 7-4 overall. UofL head coach Scott Satterfield discussed...
247Sports
N.C. A&T's B&GMM won't make the championship game but the band will play on at the Rose Bowl
It's true. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't be making it Gardner-Webb for the Big South Championship showdown between the Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggie fo0tball team. The band has performed at a majority of functions this year and Gardner-Webb would literally...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0