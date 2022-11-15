Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Cool again Sunday but warmer temps on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures remain below average for your Sunday, but with upper 50s/60s returning for the workweek. Colder overnight tonight with clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s, with a low of 21 in Lubbock. A mix of sunshine and...
fox34.com
Coldest day of the season so far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a cold week overall, but temperatures today will barely get above freezing as an arctic cold front passes through. This morning’s temperatures will linger in the 20s here in Lubbock and the teens for some parts of the viewing area. It will be a cloudy and breezy day. The wind chill will make it feel very cold. Highs are expected to get into the mid-30s, with northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph.
fox34.com
Arctic front arriving overnight with the coldest air of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bitter, winter chill returns to the air tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-30s, but wind chill values in the teens tomorrow morning. Our next cold front bringing this arctic air is moving into the South Plains this evening, passing completely through overnight. Cloud cover will begin to build in early tomorrow morning, with lows temps in the 20s. Factoring in breezy winds from the north will make our air feel much colder, with wind chill values in the teens for most of us.
LP&L offers tips on staying prepared during a power outage
LUBBOCK, Texas — Several residents were without power this morning as temperatures dropped below freezing. Lubbock Power and Light spokesperson, Matt Rose said the cold weather was not the cause of the outage. “The issue this morning with the equipment was not necessarily because of the cold weather, but the cold weather does make it […]
fox34.com
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing
LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area
MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
Traffic backs up after crash on South Loop Thursday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after a crash in the eastbound lanes near Slide Road on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Three people had minor injuries, according to police. Traffic was still backed up past Spur 327 after […]
fox34.com
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting follow-up crash investigations on Sunday. The first investigation will begin at 8 a.m. near 66th Street and Indiana Avenue. Westbound and eastbound lanes in the 3300 block of 66th Street will be blocked off. Eastbound traffic on 66th will be directed south onto Indiana Avenue. Northbound traffic will be confined to the leftmost lane. The southbound left turn lane on Indiana will also be closed.
KCBD
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects. The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com. While earthquakes in that area are...
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
Open Door helping those without a home during the winter months
LUBBOCK, Texas — Open Door has served the Lubbock community for 25 years working to end homelessness and during the winter months the help doesn’t change. Open door helps those living on the streets especially during the winter months when they have no shelter. “The goal is to get people out of this situation out […]
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
fox34.com
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
fox34.com
Holiday Happening continues at Lubbock Civic Center through Nov. 20
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, has offered a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects. You can keep with the daily events here on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/. The five-day event - always...
One hurt after crash on West Loop 289 Thursday night, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a crash in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289 near 50th Street on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:26 p.m. One person had moderate injuries, according to police. Parts of the Loop were already backed up […]
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
