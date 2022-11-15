They say it’s the thought that counts, and that’s certainly true. But some gifts aren’t as well thought out as others, which can consign well intended presents to a life of collecting dust. If you’re looking for more longevity in your gifts, check out this list of 40 useful gifts that won’t end up in people’s junk drawers. These are products that serve a significant purpose – and serve it well. We’re talking tools, electronic devices, accessories, wearables, and much more, all intended to be no-brainer buys for the holidays. That being said, you still have to give it at least a little thought. Your handyman friend might enjoy a magnetic wristband for holding screws and nails a little more than a wine aerator, for example.

