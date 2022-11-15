ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CNN

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
CNN

40 Useful Gifts That Won't End Up In People's Junk Drawers

They say it’s the thought that counts, and that’s certainly true. But some gifts aren’t as well thought out as others, which can consign well intended presents to a life of collecting dust. If you’re looking for more longevity in your gifts, check out this list of 40 useful gifts that won’t end up in people’s junk drawers. These are products that serve a significant purpose – and serve it well. We’re talking tools, electronic devices, accessories, wearables, and much more, all intended to be no-brainer buys for the holidays. That being said, you still have to give it at least a little thought. Your handyman friend might enjoy a magnetic wristband for holding screws and nails a little more than a wine aerator, for example.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy