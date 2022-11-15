Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
A dropoff in sales of baby clothes at Gap shows how inflation is deeply hurting families.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
40 Useful Gifts That Won't End Up In People's Junk Drawers
They say it’s the thought that counts, and that’s certainly true. But some gifts aren’t as well thought out as others, which can consign well intended presents to a life of collecting dust. If you’re looking for more longevity in your gifts, check out this list of 40 useful gifts that won’t end up in people’s junk drawers. These are products that serve a significant purpose – and serve it well. We’re talking tools, electronic devices, accessories, wearables, and much more, all intended to be no-brainer buys for the holidays. That being said, you still have to give it at least a little thought. Your handyman friend might enjoy a magnetic wristband for holding screws and nails a little more than a wine aerator, for example.
Kindle's 15-year anniversary is a reminder simplicity is king
Len Edgerly, a 72-year-old podcaster from Cambridge, Massachusetts, has spent the last 14 and a half years talking about his favorite tech product of all time: the Kindle.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1