joey jeane
1d ago

why are people calling him Mr president, he is back to being the same biggest looser he always has been????

Kathy Davis
1d ago

He wasn't really ever a President, he played golf, drank diet coke and caused disasters.

AP_000864.10245508114b43f4b0ce32f756b7706c.0256
1d ago

He will generate millions of votes. 2/3rds for Democrats. The DNCC is having a party tonight; this is such a gift for them.

Bill Maher makes grim prediction about Trump in 2024

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher sits down with CNN's Fareed Zakaria to discuss the 2022 midterm elections and what could happen if former President Donald Trump runs for office again in 2024.
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Trump’s 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans

CNN — Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party’s disappointing midterm performance.
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm

On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
Donald Trump's Chances of Winning the 2024 Election as He Launches Bid

Former President Donald Trump is officially running for another presidential term. And leading betting sites expect Trump to have the best odds to win the 2024 presidential election. While it's illegal to bet on political elections in the U.S., European website EmpireStakes.com shows Trump with an "implied probability" of 25...
Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
