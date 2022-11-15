Read full article on original website
Related
Meet 100mL, the Start-up Making Travel-size Beauty Convenient
100mL, a start-up founded by Kate Cervini, is looking to capitalize on the return to travel. The company has teamed with brands including Maude, Aesop, Fortuna Skin and more to build a curated online shopping destination that allows consumers to purchase travel-friendly sizes of skin, body, oral and hair care products.
conceptcarz.com
Delivery of the last Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupé and 1: 1 NFT
Handover ceremony to the auction-winning collector. Automobili Lamborghini delivers the last-ever Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae1 coupé, together with the exclusive NFT created in collaboration with Krista Kim and Steve Aoki, to the auction-winning collector. The Aventador Ultimae and a 1: 1 NFT was created in collaboration with two of...
cryptonewsz.com
Ultra partners with Bit Hotel to launch Uniq NFT collection
Bit hotel, which is a social-first game in the virtual world, will from hereon, be readily available on Ultra Games. In the case of the Ultra Games, it happens to be an online game in which all connected gamers can interact with other members. The players can also receive frequent rewards and the possibility of making money while engaging in the game. Following this occurrence, Bit Hotel coming onto Ultra Games will be delivering a Uniq NFT collection on the Uniq Marketplace.
Project Venkman Selects Hypermint by Moonpay for Its NFT Minting
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Project Venkman, a web3 membership platform, announced a collaboration with Moonpay to build out its debut membership NFT collection, the Bill Murray 1000. The collection has earned industry accolades as being the “blueprint” for celebrity memberships, according to Forbes. Each owner has access to exclusive perks and stories from iconic actor, Bill Murray, including in-person meet and greets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006184/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
An Online Marketplace for Fashion That Gets Personal
An online marketplace called Shoptrue launched on Tuesday. It’s driven by machine learning and meant to provide a more personalized shopping experience. According to the company, the Shoptrue platform displays about 2,000 fashion brands and provides a one-click, unified checkout experience. The platform aims to enable shoppers to share their preferred fashions and style point of view, either publicly or privately, and to seek out style ideas and product recommendations from stylists and influencers.
Rapha recognised for ‘impactful work’ on sustainability alongside Nike, Patagonia and Adidas
UK based company becomes the first cycling brand to make the Laureus Sport for Good index
AdWeek
Sandhya Devanathan Becomes Head of Meta India
Looking to stabilize its business in India following the departures of three key executives, Meta said Thursday that Sandhya Devanathan is being promoted to head and vice president of Meta India. Devanathan joined then-Facebook in 2016, helping to build out its businesses and teams in Singapore and Vietnam and its...
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Recognizes New Members and Achievements as It Celebrates Its Second Anniversary
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- As demand for unique, one-of-a-kind travel experiences continues to grow, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) marks its second anniversary with incredible growth, expanded offerings, and industry recognition for its hotels throughout the U.S. Curator now boasts a total of 88 members in its distinctive collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005406/en/ One of Curator’s newest members, Hotel Per La (Photo: Sage Hospitality Group)
Digiday
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
theindustry.fashion
Burberry reveals new growth strategy in H1 results
Burberry has reported a 11% increase in revenue to £1.34 billion for the first half ending 1 October 2022. Adjusted operating profit was up 21% to £238 million, whilst adjusted operating profit margin increased 150 bps to 17.7%. The company opened or renovated 22 stores in the first...
fashionweekdaily.com
Elite Model Dina Khoury Is Growing as An Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship has always been viewed as a passionately independent, ambitious venture. Entrepreneurs often start from scratch, growing the foundations for their business. They have a passion and ambition for achieving their goals and living out their purpose. Working as a channel for growing businesses, the web is consistently creating and providing opportunities. Individuals can use social media as a platform to expand the horizon of their audience. Many entrepreneurs use online spaces to give light to their work, identity, and art. As social media broadens and builds across the globe, it serves as a window into entrepreneurial life. Entrepreneurs can share or broadcast with anyone giving them the potential to rise to celebrity status. Now, more people than ever are pursuing entrepreneurship. The pandemic’s influence on the economy and financial markets have made people rethink their personal and professional choices. The rise of social media has impacted and, transformed the modeling industry. The industry has a rich, diverse history with models like Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell becoming inspirational leaders in fashion, as well as numerous other sectors. Beyond the rise of model popularity in the 90s, the early internet era saw many models – like Chrissy Teagan and Karlie Kloss – transition from modeling to entrepreneurship. Working across various areas and with diverse communities, models continue to explore a range of ventures. Through social media, a large portion of the modeling community has scaled their business, and brand, over time. Ryan Schinman, chief executive of Platinum Rye, states that in modern society, models are “more savvy”. Schinman explains how If you built enough of a persona around yourself, you can do well.Yet, he also notes that the trick is, “the DNA of your brand has to match up with the product. Successful entrepreneurship as a model means having knowledge and expertise, in business and life.
cryptoglobe.com
Team Vitality and Tezos Launch V.hive, the First Blockchain Based Support-to-Earn Mobile App in Esports
Team Vitality is pleased to announce the launch of the mobile app: V.Hive, the first support-to-earn mobile app in esports based on blockchain. The pioneering mobile app is built on Tezos, the world’s most advanced blockchain and is available now on iOS and Android devices. This launch brings the Team Vitality community closer to the brand and its gaming stars than ever before, leveraging the power of Web3. The goal of V.Hive is to be the most advanced and entertaining fan engagement mobile app that rewards the community for supporting and championing Team Vitality.
lx.com
Marketing Luxury Goods as ‘Green' Isn't Black or White
On one side are people like Tom Chatham, the chairman of Chatham Created Gems & Diamonds, a wholesale business selling laboratory-created gems. Diamond is only carbon, and in the right conditions one can be created in four to six weeks, he said. “The natural diamond industry doesn’t really like what...
voguebusiness.com
Amid challenges, Farfetch CEO José Neves says tech is the “North Star”
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Despite global challenges, Farfetch is leaning into new technologies such as Web3 and sees its roles as fashion’s infrastructure as its “North Star”, CEO José Neves told Vogue Business on Thursday. The company missed expectations in the third quarter, with revenues rising 1.9 per cent to $593 million. Shares fell 15 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday.
AdWeek
HSBC Releases AI Campaign Featuring the Faces of Fraudsters
To highlight the growth in the capabilities of fraudsters, banking brand HSBC has released a technologically advanced campaign that uses artificial intelligence to show the faces behind the voices of those behind the scams. The education campaign “Faces of Fraud” was developed by Wunderman Thompson. It follows a forecast from...
Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Anatomy of a neo” – Dr Dennis Khoo, TMRW and Georg Ludviksson, Meniga in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Georg Ludviksson, CEO and Co-founder of Meniga, has been working with banks as an innovation partner for more than a decade. He has been part of many digital banking transformations and new digital banking projects, and ranks TMRW as one of the most impressive he’s witnessed. Here, he interviews Dr Dennis Khoo to drill down into the creation of TMRW digital bank by UOB, the Singaporean multinational banking group.
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce and Distribution Management Integrate to Improve Omnichannel Order Orchestration for Children’s Art Brand
Distribution Management, a national third-party fulfillment and distribution provider, announces its integration and partnership with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to enhance the omnichannel strategy for Crayola. This system integration creates a holistic order management and DTC order fulfillment solution for retailers and brands,...
LVMH Hosts Show Me Event in Milan, Outlines Training and Hiring Ambitions in Italy
MILAN — “Our French cousins are definitely better than us in storytelling, we should learn from them to narrate the value of craftsmanship,” said Carlo Capasa, president of Italy’s fashion chamber, at the end of Show Me event LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton staged here on Thursday. At its second edition in Italy, the event offered an update on the initiatives implemented by the group and its Institut des Métiers d’Excellence, the vocational training program aimed at promoting, enhancing and ensuring the transmission of know-how that involves artisanal craftsmanship, creative and retail skills. The program has trained some 2,000 people in...
Estee Lauder to buy Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8B
The Estee Lauder Cos. is acquiring luxury powerhouse Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, marking the beauty firm’s biggest acquisition yet. As part of the deal announced Tuesday, Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Marcolin S.p.A. will enter long-term license agreements for Tom Ford fashion and Tom Ford eyewear, respectively.While Estee Lauder said the deal values the total enterprise at $2.8 billion, the New York-based beauty company is expected to pay roughly $2.3 billion, after a $250 million payment from Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin SpA. The purchase, subject to regulatory approvals, is slated to close in the first half...
Comments / 0