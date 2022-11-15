Read full article on original website
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Here are winter coat and food drives around Bloomington
Approaching the wintertime, having necessary winter clothing items and accessibility to food are essential to staying safe. As a city filled with over a thousand nonprofit organizations, Bloomington offers multiple options to stay safe this winter. . Explore the list below to find out which coat and food drives are happening...
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
Bloomington mayor and city utilities director discuss the recent modernization project at Dillman Road Wastewater Plane
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and City of Bloomington Utilities Director Vic Kelson as they discuss the recent modernization project at Dillman Road Wastewater Plant and its recent 40th Anniversary. The $23 million major project replaced electrical switchgear, motor drives, pumps, and blowers, and completely replaced all the...
City of Bedford Offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. TASC buses will not be running. All Thursday trash routes will be picked up on Saturday, November 26th. All Thursday Special Assistance/Rear Loader routes will...
Upcoming rate changes for Shelter House rentals starting in 2023
BEDFORD – Starting January 1, 2023, the Bedford Parks Department will be raising the cost for rental rates for the shelter houses, City Concourse building, and the Red Brick Building. Each facility has a damage deposit attached to the rental, that will be returned to individuals following the return...
Police Log: November 18, 2022
6:38 a.m. An alarm sounded at Golden Corral. It was a false alarm. 7:11 a.m. An alarm sounded in the 800 block of Constitution Avenue. It was a false alarm. 8:32 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of 16th Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 9:29 a.m. Report of...
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
Orleans leaf pickup is winding down
ORLEANS – Orleans Town Fall Leaf Pickup is winding down. Town crews are still temporarily picking up bagged leaves. Household trash and bagged leaves must be kept separate for pick-up. The Town’s Leaf Machine pickup is expected to be wrapping up very soon. Crews will be moving from pile...
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, November 22 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioner’s room at the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. Pledge of Allegiance. Approval of Minutes for the October 25, 2022 meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of...
Daviess County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Board’s annual banquet is Thursday, December 1
MONTOGOMERY – The Daviess County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Board’s annual banquet is Thursday, December 1. The event will be held at the Montgomery Ruritan Building at 6907 East Park Road in Montgomery. During the event, the Business of the Year award, the Impact Award, the...
Odon’s lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, Dec. 5th
ODON – The Odon Business Alliance has announced the Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float.
12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN
Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
Intoxicated teen vomits on restaurant table and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford Police officer detained a 13-year-old male Tuesday on charges of illegal consumption and public intoxication after he was approached by a woman in the 3000 block of John Williams Boulevard regarding an apparently intoxicated teen male. She reported the teen had vomited on the local restaurant’s table.
Lawrence County Circuit Court celebrates National Adoption Day with two families Wednesday afternoon
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon, families gathered together in the Lawrence County Circuit Court, to celebrate National Adoption Day, as two families lives were changed forever, and for good. Lawrence County Circuit Court Judge Nathan Nikirk presided during the two adoptions, in a moment he says he always enjoys...
Refusal to cooperate with police officers leads to Bedford teen arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford teen was arrested on Wednesday, November 9th when Bedford Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street at 10:33 p.m. after a report of an unwanted person. The male caller told police, 19-year-old Shawn Deaton refused to his property. Police found Deaton...
Fire and Ice! No.4 Stars unleash the dragons while burning past the Devils 65-21 in HHC opener
JEFFERSONVILLE – By the time Jeffersonville heard the rumbling avalanche, escape was too late. To put this ‘wow’ night in Game of Thrones terms, Bedford North Lawrence was fire, Jeffersonville was ice, the song was insane and BNL’s dragons scorched the Devils with wicked ferocity. Talk...
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
The fatal fire on Lemon Quarry Road remains under investigation
JUDAH – The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate a fatal fire that occurred Thursday, November 10th in the 200 block of Lemon Quarry Road. Emergency personnel from Marshall Township, Oolitic, and Perry Township Volunteer fire departments, Monroe Fire Protection District, and the US Forestry Service along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the blaze at 12:04 p.m.
