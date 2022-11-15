Central Florida Icons At Spouses With Houses Realty Partner With Century 21 Myers Realty To Better Serve Central Florida

Read full article on original website
El Pollo Loco Signs Development Agreement in Kansas City Area
November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // COSTA MESA, Calif. - El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO) announced today it has signed an eight restaurant franchise agreement to develop the Kansas City area. The agreement has been signed with new franchisee EPL...
Husband and Wife Team Signs Franchise Agreement to Open Goldfish Swim School in Louisiana
November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // COVINGTON, LA - Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC has signed a franchise agreement that will bring Goldfish Swim School to Louisiana for the first time with a school planned for the Covington, LA area. Behind the agreement are husband and wife franchisee duo, Rachelle Nurse and Joe Goodly, who have experience in the business world owning and operating children’s indoor adventure franchises.
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Missouri
Multi-Unit Franchisee expands to 12 Scooter’s Coffee Locations. November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth continues to grow its presence throughout the U.S. by opening new locations in Jefferson City and Columbia, Missouri. The expansion...
Shipley Do-Nuts Inks Deal To Open First Virginia Locations
Fast-growing, iconic Texas do-nut brand to bring three shops to the Old Dominion. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, has signed a deal with Lexington, Virginia-based lawyer and businessman Jody Mask to open three Shipley locations in Virginia, a new state for the brand.
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Minnesota
Minnesota Natives Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to expand its presence throughout the U.S. by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Princeton, Isanti, and Zimmerman, Minnesota.
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
