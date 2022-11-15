Central Florida Icons At Spouses With Houses Realty Partner With Century 21 Myers Realty To Better Serve Central Florida

November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // COVINGTON, LA - Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC has signed a franchise agreement that will bring Goldfish Swim School to Louisiana for the first time with a school planned for the Covington, LA area. Behind the agreement are husband and wife franchisee duo, Rachelle Nurse and Joe Goodly, who have experience in the business world owning and operating children’s indoor adventure franchises.

