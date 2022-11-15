Christian Brothers Automotive Furthers Its Mission to Bring Compassionate Car Repair to Forsyth County

Read full article on original website
'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad
We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
North Carolina father sits in on son’s middle school class to address behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he was treating teachers […]
Professional Firefighters of Greensboro reach 1000th coat through Operation Warm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early Thursday for elementary students at Wiley Elementary. Nearly 300 students are receiving warm coats through Operation Warm, an initiative driven by the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro to help kids in need. Students lined up to receive a brand-new warm coat for the winter...
Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash. Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use...
German manufacturer selects Winston-Salem for new $100M HQ, bringing nearly 200 jobs
WINSTON-SALEM – A German manufacturer of commercial ventilation systems, Ziehl-Abegg, Inc., will move its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem, bringing nearly 200 jobs and more than $100 million in investment. The company, founded in 1910, produces industrial fan systems and employs 5,000 workers globally. Its planned Winston-Salem facility includes...
2 crashes on US-52 shut down lanes near North Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two crashes on US-52 closed multiple lanes of the highway on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The first crash occurred on the northbound side of US-52 at Mile Marker 110, near Exit 110 for North Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The closure began at 3:47 p.m. […]
Two on board | Plane crashes on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane crashed on New Walkertown Road and Kem Drive in Winston-Salem Saturday. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed around 11:15 a.m. Two people were on board at the time. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. New...
3 men dead after shooting on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are dead following a shooting Saturday on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem. Police were found three people with multiple gunshot wounds after 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. Ronnie Covington, 34, Charles Burns of Rural Hall, 38, and Jamarus Crews of Rural Hall,...
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
Greensboro to build new affordable housing units to address housing shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city and community leaders announced their multi-million dollar plan to preserve and build new affordable housing units to support the city's growth and address a housing shortage. City and community leaders held a press conference at the Redhill Pointe Apartments on Vandalia Road in Greensboro...
Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro
The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
Dr. Antonia Richburg assumes leadership role as president and CEO of United Way of Forsyth County
Everyone has a dream job, that one job that aligns with their interests, skill set and work style. Not many people ever have the good fortune to work their dream job, but last month Dr. Antonia Richburg got that opportunity when she officially assumed the role of president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Forsyth County (UWFC).
North Church St near Cone Elementary in Greensboro closed due to damaged utility pole
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy road has been shut down in Greensboro due to a crash that knocked down a utility pole. North Church Street between Cornwallis Drive and 14th Street was closed due to a crash, according to Greensboro Police Department. Parts of N. Church St. have reopened as of around 7:45 a.m., […]
Christmas parades, tree lightings and more happening in the Triad in 2022
There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. 2022 Parades Saturday, Nov. 19 10 a.m.: Burlington Sunday, Nov. 20 3 p.m.: High Point 4 p.m.: Reidsville Friday, Nov. 25 6:30 p.m.: Eden Saturday, Nov. 26 […]
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
German manufacturer to invest over $100 million in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new manufacturer headquarters coming to the triad plans to invest over $100 million and create hundreds of jobs, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's press release. Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will establish its North American headquarters in...
Clues of Displacement: The Gentriﬁcation of Winston-Salem’s Silver Hill
The following excerpt is taken from the article “Clues of Displacement: The Gentrification of Silver Hill,” a chapter from the book What People Leave Behind: Marks, Traces, Footprints and their Relevance to Knowledge Society, published in October. Feature photo: Aunt Angeline’s Birthday Party in Silver Hill, 1943 [photo...
