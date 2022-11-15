ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Christian Brothers Automotive Furthers Its Mission to Bring Compassionate Car Repair to Forsyth County

By Christian Brothers Automotive
franchising.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad

We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash. Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use...
GREENSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

German manufacturer selects Winston-Salem for new $100M HQ, bringing nearly 200 jobs

WINSTON-SALEM – A German manufacturer of commercial ventilation systems, Ziehl-Abegg, Inc., will move its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem, bringing nearly 200 jobs and more than $100 million in investment. The company, founded in 1910, produces industrial fan systems and employs 5,000 workers globally. Its planned Winston-Salem facility includes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 men dead after shooting on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are dead following a shooting Saturday on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem. Police were found three people with multiple gunshot wounds after 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. Ronnie Covington, 34, Charles Burns of Rural Hall, 38, and Jamarus Crews of Rural Hall,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro

The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Dr. Antonia Richburg assumes leadership role as president and CEO of United Way of Forsyth County

Everyone has a dream job, that one job that aligns with their interests, skill set and work style. Not many people ever have the good fortune to work their dream job, but last month Dr. Antonia Richburg got that opportunity when she officially assumed the role of president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Forsyth County (UWFC).
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer to invest over $100 million in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new manufacturer headquarters coming to the triad plans to invest over $100 million and create hundreds of jobs, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's press release. Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will establish its North American headquarters in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Clues of Displacement: The Gentriﬁcation of Winston-Salem’s Silver Hill

The following excerpt is taken from the article “Clues of Displacement: The Gentrification of Silver Hill,” a chapter from the book What People Leave Behind: Marks, Traces, Footprints and their Relevance to Knowledge Society, published in October. Feature photo: Aunt Angeline’s Birthday Party in Silver Hill, 1943 [photo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy