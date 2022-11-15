Read full article on original website
WTHI
Former Vigo County Schools superintendent files for expungement
MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Vigo County Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos has filed a petition for expungement and sealing of records. The petition was filed last Monday in Marion Superior Court 30. Tanoos pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive bidding on November 5, 2021. ORIGINAL STORY...
WTHI
School board candidate challenges the results of her race - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County school board candidate is contesting the results of last week's election. Carey Labella and her lawyer Chris Gambill filed a petition with the court Monday. Eric Graves got more votes in the District 1 race. Labella says Graves cannot hold the seat...
1027wbow.com
VCSC students to undergo active shooter response training
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County School Corporation students will receive ALICE active shooter response training in the coming weeks. The ALICE acronym stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. This type of training gives flexibility to teachers and staff on how to respond to a potential incident.
bsquarebulletin.com
Negative stamp on rezone for jail by Bloomington plan commission, could still win city council’s OK
The Monroe County government’s planned construction of a new jail on an 87-acre parcel in the southwest corner of Bloomington hit a snag on Monday night. By a 6–3 vote, Bloomington’s plan commission supported the planning staff’s recommendation to send a negative recommendation to the city council about Monroe County government’s request for a rezone of the 87 acres, so that a jail could be built there.
WTHI
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
Robinson High School threat leads to investigation
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had […]
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle […]
wevv.com
2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting
A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week. According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
WTHI
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer enters guilty plea
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage on an ongoing court case in Sullivan County. Josie Baker entered a guilty plea to theft. Baker allegedly stole money from her son, which came from the benefits after the death of his father. His father, Officer Rob Pitts, was killed in the line of duty in 2018 while investigating a murder on Vigo County's south side.
Indiana woman sentenced in West Virginia for bank fraud, identity theft
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An Indiana woman was sentenced in federal court in West Virginia for bank fraud and identity theft on Wednesday. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Stefanie Wells, of Jasonville, Indiana, will serve two years and six months in prison and then two years of supervised release. Court documents say that Wells wrote […]
Indiana woman sent to prison for bank fraud and identity theft in Beckley and Beaver
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The US Department of Justice with the Southern District of WV reported today, November 16, 2022, an Indiana woman was sentenced to prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Beckley and Beaver areas. Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced to two years and six months […]
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
1027wbow.com
Vermillion Rise Mega Park to get a facelift
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park will soon be welcomed by a newly renovated entrance thanks to a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation. According to a release, the Duke Energy Foundation has given a $25,000 grant to the organization to improve the...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)
Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
14news.com
