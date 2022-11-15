Read full article on original website
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
Train crashes with truck in Patoka
PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing. A family friend of...
Vigo County crash sends one person to the hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
Juvenile shot at West Mill Road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police confirm a juvenile was shot at West Mill Road. In the 1100 block of West Mill Road, our crew on the scene says at least one person was taken away in an ambulance. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) confirms one juvenile was shot. Police say there were several juveniles in […]
Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
Indiana sheriff's deputy accidentally shoots student during high school class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sheriff's deputy accidentally shot a student Thursday morning at a high school in western Indiana. In a news release Thursday, Indiana State Police said the shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. at South Vermillion County High School in Clinton, which is about 15 miles north of Terre Haute.
Vigo County Sheriff's taking extra safety steps to prevent accidental gunfire in schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are reacting to an accidental shooting at a school. We told you Thursday that a sheriff's deputy accidentally fired his gun, hitting a South Vermillion High School student. It happened while the deputy was teaching a law enforcement class. The student...
Section of Highway 41 shut down after pedestrian hit by car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and […]
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been arrested on a child molestation charge. 75-year-old Ronald Bohannon was arrested after an investigation where the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says that Bohannon sexually abused a child earlier this year. Bohannon is being held at Warrick County Jail.
Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
Police officer accidentally fired his gun in a South Vermillion High School, injuring a student
VERMILLION CO. – An investigation is underway after an officer accidentally fired a gun at South Vermillion High School injuring a student. School officials and police held a press conference around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. At approximately 9:35 a.m., Deputy Tim DisPennett, a nineteen-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Tynesha Spraggins, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested for failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted. Rose Hendricks, 34, of Washington, was arrested for failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500.
Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom
State police confirmed that the weapon involved was the service weapon of the deputy.
Police Called To An Early Morning Shooting In Evansville
Evansville Police are no longer on the scene of an early morning shooting. It happened just after 4:00 at 2250 Sunburst Blvd. At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officials are not releasing too many details at this time.
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
