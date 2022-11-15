ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

14news.com

Train crashes with truck in Patoka

PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing. A family friend of...
PATOKA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County crash sends one person to the hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Juvenile shot at West Mill Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police confirm a juvenile was shot at West Mill Road. In the 1100 block of West Mill Road, our crew on the scene says at least one person was taken away in an ambulance. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) confirms one juvenile was shot. Police say there were several juveniles in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Section of Highway 41 shut down after pedestrian hit by car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been arrested on a child molestation charge. 75-year-old Ronald Bohannon was arrested after an investigation where the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says that Bohannon sexually abused a child earlier this year. Bohannon is being held at Warrick County Jail.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
PRINCETON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Tynesha Spraggins, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested for failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted. Rose Hendricks, 34, of Washington, was arrested for failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Police Called To An Early Morning Shooting In Evansville

Evansville Police are no longer on the scene of an early morning shooting. It happened just after 4:00 at 2250 Sunburst Blvd. At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officials are not releasing too many details at this time.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
BRAZIL, IN
14news.com

Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion

Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
PRINCETON, IN

