Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs
TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
Nancy Pelosi donned a familiar hue on Thursday as she prepared to announce her next steps in politics: white. It's a color associated with suffragists that she's worn at critical moments.
And it's not just the suffrage-linked color: During Trump's first impeachment, Pelosi wore a golden mace brooch inspired by the House of Representatives' signature speaker's mace. It aims to capture the notion of strength together, not individually. Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the...
Opinion | Donald Trump Is (Still) President of White America
The culture of white supremacy has gone fully mainstream. And Trump has presided over this phenomenon as the official culture-warrior-in-chief.
The Clark caucus
POWER PLAY — Massachusetts Democrats will lose control of two key U.S. House committees when Republicans take over next year. But they’re poised to gain a bigger voice at the leadership table if Katherine Clark nabs the No. 2 spot in the caucus. Clark is already the fourth-ranking...
Some of the new members of the 118th Congress are returning to Hill life after serving as staffers earlier in their careers. Here are a few of them.
Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the primaries and won big in the general election to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). But before her campaign, she had served as Shelby's chief of staff from 2016 to 2018. Britt's not alone in her path...
‘A Crazy Old Man Fighting With Himself’: Can Trump Do to DeSantis What He Did to Bush?
He toppled one Florida governor to a win in 2016. He’ll likely need to do it again to win in 2024.
GOP to DeSantis: Thanks for helping us flip the House
New maps face ongoing legal challenge, but gave Republicans a four seat midterm boost.
Pelosi, first woman speaker, to depart Dem leadership in seismic shift
Nancy Pelosi, a legislative giant regarded as one of the most powerful speakers in modern U.S. history, announced Thursday she will forgo another run for Democratic leadership but retain her House seat.
Zeldin moves closer to bid for GOP chair
The New York congressman says he is "very seriously considering" vying for leadership of the party.
The latest victim from House GOP’s election night: impeachment
Conservatives’ dream of impeaching President Joe Biden or members of his administration is crashing into a new reality: A razor-thin House GOP majority. House Republicans’ smaller-than-hoped-for margin — they’re expected to control the chamber by only a handful of votes — means any impeachment votes would require near-unanimity from a conference that sharply divides over even simple issues, such as infrastructure funding or keeping the government’s lights on.
Congressional Progressive Caucus chair.
Jayapal had also sounded out a potential leadership bid but opted against it. Jayapal’s announcement: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said Friday she would run for another term as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, opting against a bid for Democratic leadership. “As Chair of the CPC, I will put...
Trump Is No Longer Enjoying Himself — And It Shows
The 2022 version of Trump is less fun and less interesting than the person who rode the golden escalator seven years ago. John Harris is founding editor of Politico. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption. People have long predicted that Donald...
Garland names Jack Smith special counsel for Trump criminal probes
Smith, a former chief of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, will oversee criminal matters related to former President Donald Trump.
Congress is divided. Here’s where it may not be.
With Democrats holding onto the Senate and Republicans officially set to control the House, congressional discord and stagnation may seem inevitable over the next two years — to say nothing of intraparty squabbles. The GOP, after all, has already charted a course to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda, from...
New York Democrats look for someone to blame after election catastrophe
Democrats lost a series of key congressional races last week, helping deliver the House majority to Republicans. Now they want answers.
Will Hoyer claim a gavel?
STENY ON STANDBY— House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is stepping down from leadership, but could be eyeing a plumb position on the spending panel. A number of appropriators noted Thursday that Hoyer, a long-time veteran of the House Appropriations Committee, could basically take his pick of top slots on the panel next year.
California’s $25 billion problem
THE BUZZ: The state’s firehose of funding could slow to a trickle. The warning signs have been flashing for months, and yesterday the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office made it clear: California is likely facing a significant budget deficit — an estimated $25 billion next year, with ongoing, albeit smaller, projected shortfalls in years to follow.
Trump lashes out at special prosecutor announcement, says he will not 'partake'
“For six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday.
Hakeem Jeffries has announced his official bid to lead House Democrats, capping off months of behind-the-scenes efforts to lock up support.
The New Yorker would be the first Black lawmaker to hold the top spot in party leadership. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has officially launched his bid to lead House Democrats next year as they retrench in the minority. If elected, he will be the first Black member of Congress to hold the top party leadership spot.
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
