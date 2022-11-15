ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

POLITICO

Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi donned a familiar hue on Thursday as she prepared to announce her next steps in politics: white. It's a color associated with suffragists that she's worn at critical moments.

And it's not just the suffrage-linked color: During Trump's first impeachment, Pelosi wore a golden mace brooch inspired by the House of Representatives' signature speaker's mace. It aims to capture the notion of strength together, not individually. Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The Clark caucus

POWER PLAY — Massachusetts Democrats will lose control of two key U.S. House committees when Republicans take over next year. But they’re poised to gain a bigger voice at the leadership table if Katherine Clark nabs the No. 2 spot in the caucus. Clark is already the fourth-ranking...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

The latest victim from House GOP’s election night: impeachment

Conservatives’ dream of impeaching President Joe Biden or members of his administration is crashing into a new reality: A razor-thin House GOP majority. House Republicans’ smaller-than-hoped-for margin — they’re expected to control the chamber by only a handful of votes — means any impeachment votes would require near-unanimity from a conference that sharply divides over even simple issues, such as infrastructure funding or keeping the government’s lights on.
POLITICO

Congressional Progressive Caucus chair.

Jayapal had also sounded out a potential leadership bid but opted against it. Jayapal’s announcement: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said Friday she would run for another term as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, opting against a bid for Democratic leadership. “As Chair of the CPC, I will put...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Trump Is No Longer Enjoying Himself — And It Shows

The 2022 version of Trump is less fun and less interesting than the person who rode the golden escalator seven years ago. John Harris is founding editor of Politico. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption. People have long predicted that Donald...
POLITICO

Congress is divided. Here’s where it may not be.

With Democrats holding onto the Senate and Republicans officially set to control the House, congressional discord and stagnation may seem inevitable over the next two years — to say nothing of intraparty squabbles. The GOP, after all, has already charted a course to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda, from...
OREGON STATE
POLITICO

Will Hoyer claim a gavel?

STENY ON STANDBY— House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is stepping down from leadership, but could be eyeing a plumb position on the spending panel. A number of appropriators noted Thursday that Hoyer, a long-time veteran of the House Appropriations Committee, could basically take his pick of top slots on the panel next year.
POLITICO

California’s $25 billion problem

THE BUZZ: The state’s firehose of funding could slow to a trickle. The warning signs have been flashing for months, and yesterday the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office made it clear: California is likely facing a significant budget deficit — an estimated $25 billion next year, with ongoing, albeit smaller, projected shortfalls in years to follow.
CALIFORNIA STATE

