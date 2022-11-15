ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

97X

Hairball Is Appearing As Santa Claus Tomorrow

Hairball has officially reached a point in his life where he's being asked to appear as Santa Claus for a bunch of kids - and it's not even for a bit on the Dwyer & Michaels Morning Show. Saturday, November 19th, Hairball is going to be in downtown Davenport during...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

“Deck the Downtowns” and Win Prizes When You Hunt for Ornaments

Deck the Downtowns starts today, November 18th, in Davenport, Bettendorf, and Rock Island where you're invited to eat, drink, shop, and be merry!. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a specific holiday ornament in businesses from now until January 1, 2023. Downtown Davenport. "In downtown Davenport, hunt for...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday

Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
97X

Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet

Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
MOLINE, IL
97X

8 Tips To Ensure Your Quad Cities Home Doesn’t Burn Down On Thanksgiving

A lot of people in the Quad Cities will be turning on their ovens and stoves this Thanksgiving to make a delicious meal. The American Red Cross released 8 tips ahead of Thanksgiving to help people prevent a house fire that could ruin the holidays. If you plan on cooking, make sure you take the right steps and precautions to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!

Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
MAQUOKETA, IA
97X

West Davenport, Blue Grass Enters Day 3 of Boil Order

The Iowa American Water Company has extended the precautionary boil order for West Davenport and Blue Grass to continue into Monday, November 14th. Saturday was the start of the advisory after two large water main breaks occurred in the same area. Emergency repairs were completed Saturday afternoon, however, the Iowa American Water Company issued a precautionary boil advisory for the affected areas, which include:
BLUE GRASS, IA
97X

These Two Eastern Iowa Cities Have Their Own Board Game

If there is one board game that people love and hate to play, it would be Monopoly. The banker always cheats, it takes too long to play, and it's a little too close to real life, especially paying taxes. People in the cities of Davenport and Clinton can now play a version of Monopoly that is based on both of these Eastern Iowa river cities.
CLINTON, IA
97X

Iowa Brewery Releases Limited Edition Stout Aged in Blaum Bros. Bourbon Barrels

One of the great things about my job and the people I choose to work with is that sometimes, I get unsolicited beer recommendations. Just a couple of days ago, Brandon Mavis (Front Street Brewery) texted me to say he was at Nerdspeak Brewery and enjoying a fine Barrel Aged Stout. I'm guessing he was rubbing it in my face, but also I trust Brandon's opinion so I know this is a beer I would enjoy.
CORALVILLE, IA
97X

Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa

Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Comedy Sportz Returns This Weekend With 2 Nights of Hilarious Improv Comedy

Comedy Sportz is making its triumphant return to the Quad Cities this weekend!. I talked with the new owner, Bob Kelly, (who started with the troupe in 1999) and Director of Operations, Rick Davis,(who has been with them since 1993) about their exciting new venture bringing back a Quad Cities staple and doubling the troupe size from 25 to almost 50 hilarious performers.
MOLINE, IL
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

 https://97x.com

