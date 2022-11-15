Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hairball Is Appearing As Santa Claus Tomorrow
Hairball has officially reached a point in his life where he's being asked to appear as Santa Claus for a bunch of kids - and it's not even for a bit on the Dwyer & Michaels Morning Show. Saturday, November 19th, Hairball is going to be in downtown Davenport during...
“Deck the Downtowns” and Win Prizes When You Hunt for Ornaments
Deck the Downtowns starts today, November 18th, in Davenport, Bettendorf, and Rock Island where you're invited to eat, drink, shop, and be merry!. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a specific holiday ornament in businesses from now until January 1, 2023. Downtown Davenport. "In downtown Davenport, hunt for...
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
The Perfect Spot to Celebrate “Friendgiving”: An Illinois Craft Beer Festival
Thanksgiving is great. Food, family, football. Hard to argue with that. But, let's not forget about "Friendsgiving". Friendsgiving doesn't have strings attached like other holidays. No side dish to bring. No aunt asking when you're going to get your life in order. No side-eye when you pour your 4th drink. (ok, 5th)
8 Tips To Ensure Your Quad Cities Home Doesn’t Burn Down On Thanksgiving
A lot of people in the Quad Cities will be turning on their ovens and stoves this Thanksgiving to make a delicious meal. The American Red Cross released 8 tips ahead of Thanksgiving to help people prevent a house fire that could ruin the holidays. If you plan on cooking, make sure you take the right steps and precautions to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
West Davenport, Blue Grass Enters Day 3 of Boil Order
The Iowa American Water Company has extended the precautionary boil order for West Davenport and Blue Grass to continue into Monday, November 14th. Saturday was the start of the advisory after two large water main breaks occurred in the same area. Emergency repairs were completed Saturday afternoon, however, the Iowa American Water Company issued a precautionary boil advisory for the affected areas, which include:
These Two Eastern Iowa Cities Have Their Own Board Game
If there is one board game that people love and hate to play, it would be Monopoly. The banker always cheats, it takes too long to play, and it's a little too close to real life, especially paying taxes. People in the cities of Davenport and Clinton can now play a version of Monopoly that is based on both of these Eastern Iowa river cities.
Iowa Brewery Releases Limited Edition Stout Aged in Blaum Bros. Bourbon Barrels
One of the great things about my job and the people I choose to work with is that sometimes, I get unsolicited beer recommendations. Just a couple of days ago, Brandon Mavis (Front Street Brewery) texted me to say he was at Nerdspeak Brewery and enjoying a fine Barrel Aged Stout. I'm guessing he was rubbing it in my face, but also I trust Brandon's opinion so I know this is a beer I would enjoy.
Get Ready For The Christkindlmarkt at Freight House Farmers’ Market
It's time to get some of that holiday shopping done. A beloved Quad Cities tradition is taking place in the QC once again this year. It's the Christkindlmarkt at Freight House Farmers' Market, and it is just around the corner. This well-known farmers market will begin on December 2nd and...
Attacked East Moline Police Sergeant Lind Released From Hospital
This is our favorite midweek news that we received. East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind has been released from the hospital in Peoria. Sergeant Lind has been there for almost a month and the road to recovery is still a long one. Sergeant Lind Is Released From OSF in Peoria.
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Feeling Artsy? You Can Design Davenport Library’s New Library Cards
Calling all Davenport book lovers and artists: the Davenport Public Library has a task for you. What do you love about books? What pictures come to mind when you think about reading? Now is the time to put pencil (or paint) to paper and make it happen. The Davenport Public...
Comedy Sportz Returns This Weekend With 2 Nights of Hilarious Improv Comedy
Comedy Sportz is making its triumphant return to the Quad Cities this weekend!. I talked with the new owner, Bob Kelly, (who started with the troupe in 1999) and Director of Operations, Rick Davis,(who has been with them since 1993) about their exciting new venture bringing back a Quad Cities staple and doubling the troupe size from 25 to almost 50 hilarious performers.
Inside The Quad Cities “Pay-What-You-Can” Restaurant
There's a new place in the Quad Cities where you're able to not only have a good meal but leave with a good feeling as you just helped someone get a meal. Someone who may otherwise not have been able to afford one. The Nest Cafe is a local nonprofit...
This Huge New Davenport Development Has Opened Its First Businesses
The construction started in the spring, and quickly, the new development featuring businesses and apartments started to take shape. Now, there are people living there and businesses are open. But, as you can see below there is plenty more room for hopefully unique growth on the northeast side of town.
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
97X
Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0