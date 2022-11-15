Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
Central Pennsylvania Man Dies In Airborne Crash On US 322
A 44-year-old man was killed in a crash on US 322 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Keith Krieger of Herndon was going south on State Road/US 11 in his 2012 Hyundai Elantra at the US 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township when he left the roadway around 7:30 p.m., the police detail in the release.
billypenn.com
Jeff Brown is running for mayor: What to know about the Philly grocery store owner
Grocery store magnate Jeff Brown plans to announce his run for Philadelphia mayor on Wednesday, becoming the first non-politician to enter the race. He’s the fifth Democrat to throw his hat into the ring. He teased his campaign logo and website via a tweet published Tuesday morning. Best known...
Another ‘racist’ statue could be toppled in New Jersey
A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
Cops: Missing man who climbed into dumpster found dead in recycling plant
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man who climbed into a dumpster after attending a house party was later found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County, the local DA's office said in a statement,Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, was visiting a relative at Kutztown University, the Berks County District Attorney's office said in a news release. He was last seen leaving a party early Saturday morning.Investigators found surveillance video showing Bischoff, alone, climbing into a dumpster behind a Dollar Tree store on Constitution Boulevard in Kutztown."Several hours later, a trash hauler was observed arriving at this location. The contents of this dumpster were then emptied and compressed into the rear of the recycling truck and transported to the Total Recycling Facility," the news release says.Police arrived at the facility before 9 a.m. Saturday after hearing a body was found.An autopsy was completed Monday.The DA's office says they have not found evidence of foul play, and that Bischoff's death was likely an accident.
wooderice.com
The Pennsylvania SPCA is Waiving All Dog Fees For Their Home For The Howlidays Event
On Saturday, November 19th all dogs’ fees will be waived at the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters (350 Erie Avenue), in an effort to help clear the shelter, and find homes for amazing pups. The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting The Home for the Howlidays from 12 pm -6:30pm. The PSPCA’s...
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
fox29.com
Suspects targeting skill machines are stealing cash in several Pa. counties
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - You've probably noticed "skill machines" pop-up in local gas stations, convenience stores, or bars in recent years. Now, local police are warning that criminals are breaking into them—and the businesses they are inside—to make a quick buck. West Whiteland Township police say three...
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
fox29.com
Police: Arson declared in fire that injured boy, 8, engulfed homes in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after officials say a fire was set intentionally in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning. The blaze broke out on the 6000 block of Trinity Street, engulfing three homes and one vehicle in flames. Police say a boy, 8, suffered minor injuries, and...
Pink, a Doylestown Native, Set to Return Home Next Year to Perform
The Doylestown native will return to the Philadelphia area for a major show next year. One of Bucks County’s most famous figures in the music industry will be returning to her home area for a big show in 2023. Alecia Beth Moore Hart, known by her stage name Pink,...
3 killed in North Philadelphia rowhouse fire
Three people were killed and two others were hurt in a house fire in North Philadelphia Monday night. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the house on the corner of Croskey and Lippincott streets.
Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier
A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
The Fantastic “Night Forms” Art Show at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey
Words like fantastic, awesome, fabulous, amazing, outstanding, etc are just some of the words I would use for the upcoming art exhibit at Grounds For Sculpture in Mercer County, New Jersey. I might even use those same words to describe Grounds For Sculpture which is a unique art museum with...
billypenn.com
Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly
Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
