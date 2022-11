A drag queen who hosted a show hours before a deadly shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has shared her horror at witnessing the attack.Gunfire erupted at Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, leaving at least five dead and 18 injured.A suspect identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was taken into custody and hospitalised with undisclosed injuries.The shooting took place during a drag show called “Delusions”, hosted by local performer Del Lusional.The performer took to Twitter early Sunday morning to express shock.“I never thought this would happen to me and my bar,” Del Lusional wrote in...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 36 MINUTES AGO