Coinbase assured clients that it has no exposure to FTX. But the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange is still taking a toll on the entire market. Bank of America today said it is downgrading the stock of U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase from buy to neutral. The price of COIN is down 7% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $45.36—a drop of 86% from its all-time high of $357.39 on November 9, 2021.

1 DAY AGO