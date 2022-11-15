Read full article on original website
UK Lawmakers Don’t Buy Binance’s Evidence on FTX Collapse
The UK’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked Binance for internal correspondence. It received a load of news articles instead. U.K. lawmakers today said Binance’s submitted evidence on the collapse of FTX wasn’t sufficient. The U.K.’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked crypto exchange Binance for internal correspondence on the collapse...
FTX Catastrophe Likely Triggered By Terra Collapse: Nansen
$4 billion in FTT tracked from Alameda to FTX aligns with reports of a loan—using customers funds—from the exchange to the trading desk. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen says that there was never a clear delineation between FTX and Alameda Research, and that FTX's strategy for keeping Alameda afloat started to come apart around the time TerraUSD collapsed.
Former Enron Liquidator Finds 'Complete Absence of Trustworthy Financial Information' at FTX
FTX’s new chief executive has blasted his predecessor in scathing documents filed as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. Enron's liquidator has some choice words for the FTX collapse. John J. Ray III, who was appointed after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, said he had “never” seen...
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin Avoids Heavy Losses as FTX Contagion Spreads
This week saw continued FTX fallout week as many crypto companies confessed the extent of their exposure to the collapsed empire. This being week two of the FTX disaster story, crypto investors can expect things to get worse before they get better. However, the two market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, no longer appear to be in freefall.
Bitstamp Follows Other Exchanges in Canceling Orders for FTX and Celsius Tokens
The Luxembourg-based exchange lags many in the industry in shuttering access to the embattled tokens, which still remain actively traded by some. Bitstamp is set to disable new orders and cancel existing orders for all FTT and CEL trading pairs, it announced on Friday. FTT is the proprietary exchange token...
'Only a Psychopath Can Write That Tweet': Binance CEO CZ on SBF
Speaking at an event with economic think tank the Milken Institute in the UAE, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried a “psychopath” for alluding in a tweet that Zhao was his “sparring partner” amid FTX’s catastrophic collapse. The FTX liquidity crisis...
Correction: $17M FalconX Transfer Was Mislabeled as Alameda by Nansen and Etherscan
The $17 million transaction was an internal transfer at FalconX, according to a source familiar with the matter. Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Alameda Research had moved funds. The wallet in question was incorrectly labelled by Nansen and Etherscan. We regret the error. A...
Ripple Eyes Ireland as $1.3 Billion SEC Fight Drags On
As Ripple continues its battle with the SEC, it’s mostly operating outside of the U.S.—and now wants to set up shop in Ireland. As its battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission continues, Ripple is looking outside of the U.S.—mainly to Europe. The blockchain payments company’s lawyer,...
Edward Snowden: Sanctioning of Ethereum Mixer Tornado Cash Was 'Deeply Illiberal and Profoundly Authoritarian'
Three months after the U.S. government blacklisted the Ethereum mixing tool Tornado Cash, Edward Snowden called it a "do or die moment" that people in the crypto community "largely aren't taking seriously enough." Snowden, who exposed an unlawful mass surveillance program by the NSA nearly 10 years ago and fled...
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Announces Layoffs in Wake of FTX Collapse
While it had no financial exposure to the fallen exchange, Metaplex appears to be suffering from reputational damage spreading to Solana. Solana NFT protocol maker Metaplex announced on Thursday that it has undergone a company-wide round of layoffs, as the contagion induced by crypto exchange FTX’s collapse last week continues to spread across the Web3 ecosystem.
Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap
Stablecoin issuer Tether today announced a $1 billion chain swap to convert USDT it had on the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain. The announcement comes as Solana, which just weeks ago ranked within the top 5 biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, faces difficulties following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Solana now ranks 16th by market cap and is down 25.4% in the last seven days. It is currently trading hands for $13.33, down 95% from its all-time high of $256.
What the Genesis Loan Suspension Teaches Us About Crypto Lending
Genesis Global Trading, one of the largest crypto lenders and institutions, announced on November 16 that they would "temporarily suspend redemptions and new loan originations in the lending business." Genesis Global Trading, one of the largest crypto lenders and institutions, announced November 16 that they would "temporarily suspend redemptions and...
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust Hits Record-Low 43% Discount After FTX Crisis
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hit a new record low discount to the price of Bitcoin barely a week after setting its last. As of Friday morning, the Bitcoin-tracking investment vehicle is trading at a discount of 42.69%, according to data from YCharts. Launched back in September 2013, GBTC is...
Bank of America Downgrades Coinbase Stock to Neutral, COIN Down 7%
Coinbase assured clients that it has no exposure to FTX. But the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange is still taking a toll on the entire market. Bank of America today said it is downgrading the stock of U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase from buy to neutral. The price of COIN is down 7% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $45.36—a drop of 86% from its all-time high of $357.39 on November 9, 2021.
Genesis Sought $1B Bailout From Investors Before Halting Withdrawals: Report
The crypto lender Genesis paused withdrawals from its lending arm on Wednesday, citing “abnormal withdrawal requests.”. Crypto lender Genesis tried to raise a $1 billion loan from investors to avoid a “liquidity crunch” driven by the fallout from crypto exchange FTX’s collapse, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
'God Mode': SBF’s Alameda Had 'Secret Exemptions' on FTX, New CEO Alleges
Alameda Research played outside of liquidation rules on FTX, John J. Ray III claims in a new bankruptcy filing. Alameda Research allegedly had “secret exemptions” from liquidation protocols on FTX, new FTX CEO John J. Ray III alleges. FTX and Alameda—both founded by Sam Bankman-Fried—filed for Chapter 11...
Proof of Reserves Isn't a 'Panacea' for Future FTX-Like Collapses, Industry Leaders Caution
Following the epic meltdown of one of the biggest players in crypto, some within the industry are calling for “proof of reserves” to provide greater transparency—but it has its limitations. In response to FTX's recent shocking demise, cryptocurrency exchanges across the industry from Binance to Crypto.com are...
Binance Temporarily Suspends Deposits of USDC, USDT on Solana
Binance has yet to provide an explanation for the move, which has been mirrored by other major crypto exchanges. Binance has announced that it temporarily suspended deposits of the stablecoins USDC and USDT on the Solana blockchain “until further notice.”. It has since reopened deposits for USDT on Solana.
Crypto Is Flowing Out of Exchanges: 'Severe' Outflows From Gemini, OKX and Crypto.com, Says JP Morgan
Investors are pulling funds out of major crypto exchanges as a result of the collapse of FTX, JPMorgan analysts have said. In a note to investors Wednesday, analysts at the investment bank noted that all major exchanges experienced outflows last week but Gemini, OKX and Crypto.com had the most “severe” draining of funds.
Ethereum NFT Marketplace X2Y2 Will Enforce Royalties Following OpenSea’s 'Brave Move'
X2Y2 cited OpenSea’s decision and creator adoption of that rival’s blocklist solution in announcing a change to royalties enforcement. X2Y2, an Ethereum marketplace, said today that it will enforce creator-set royalties on all NFTs going forward. OpenSea recently made a similar announcement after considering a move away from...
