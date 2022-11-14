Read full article on original website
Related
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise on Optimistic Inflation Data, Retail Earnings
Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) gained ground after reporting Q3 earnings beats.
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
NASDAQ
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.11), with the stock changing hands as low as $18.29 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end lower as investors hit pause on stock- market rally, Target results disappoint
U.S. stocks finished lower Wednesday following a big profit miss at Target heading into the holiday season and as strong October retail sales revived concerns about the Federal Reserve’s likely pace of interest rate hikes. How stocks traded. S&P 500 fell 32.94 points, or 0.8%, ending at 3,958.79, near...
NASDAQ
Can Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Bowman Consulting (BWMN) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this professional services firm...
NASDAQ
Why Investing Experts Are Saying 2023 Could Be a Rough Year for the Stock Market
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. Between inflation, rising interest rates and a persistent bear market, investors have a...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy
With the macroeconomic environment weighing on advertising stocks, it makes sense that investors have given these companies the cold shoulder. Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period.
Twist Bioscience's Earnings: A Preview
Twist Bioscience TWST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Twist Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.25. Twist Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
NASDAQ
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (OFS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this management investment company reflects...
NASDAQ
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $434.70, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
NASDAQ
Paychex (PAYX) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Paychex (PAYX) closed the most recent trading day at $120.22, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
NASDAQ
Haynes International (HAYN) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Haynes International (HAYN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A quarter...
Comments / 0