3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)?
The iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
2 Stocks to Buy Whether or Not a Recession Is Coming
Some economists predict a recession will hit within 12 months. While the stock market has been struggling for over a year, things could get worse for many corporations if we officially enter a recession. However, some businesses are built to handle almost any economic situation. That's the case with pharmaceutical...
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) was launched on 08/13/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $5.86...
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)?
Launched on 01/26/2011, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Medical Devices segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs,...
Income Investors Shouldn't Ignore These 3 Utilities Stocks
The Zacks Utilities sector has performed relatively well in 2022, down roughly 6% vs. the S&P 500’s decline of 17%. Consumers have a never-ending need for the services these companies provide, helping explain why the sector has been a brighter spot during a historically-volatile 2022. In addition to being...
KKR Real Estate (KREF) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) lately. While the stock has lost 8.1% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
3 Stocks That Could Double
When Las Vegas opened up after pandemic lockdowns, people came out in droves, which led to record gambling revenue in Las Vegas over the past year. As rumblings continue that China could be ending its zero-COVID policy in 2022, it's possible Macao's gambling stocks Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ: MLCO), and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) could double if the region returns to pre-COVID levels of activity.
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 11/01/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:. WhiteHorse Finance WHF: This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Is Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Is Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) debuted on 12/19/2005, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Is Target (NYSE: TGT) stock done? One might think so, given the massive sell-off following its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. Without a doubt, inflation and slowing consumer spending is likely to slow the company's growth in the near term. The question for investors is whether that is a reason to abandon this retail stock?
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Stocks are Flat on the Week: Why That's Significant
Even though they are in some ways artificial divides, people tend to reset their thoughts at the end of time periods. Thus, we take the end of each day, week, month, quarter, year, or whatever as a chance to reflect on the good and the bad. Traders and investors are no exception. If anything, they are more likely to do that than most others. In some cases that is only logical because they get paid bonuses based on quarterly performance, for example, but in others it makes very little sense. I mean, what difference does one week’s performance make in an investment portfolio targeted at your retirement, decades from now?
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
