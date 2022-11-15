Read full article on original website
ieefa.org
For security and affordability, Bangladesh must shore up renewable energy
Easing lending norms for coal-based power plants might dent Bangladesh’s recent strides towards a clean energy transition. With the risk of coal projects being stranded assets in the coming years, Bangladesh must not invest in new coal-based plants other than those nearing completion. Increasing renewable energy capacity would address...
ieefa.org
Australia regulator reports residential solar payback falls to three years
The average payback period for a residential rooftop solar system in Australia is on track to fall by a full year, a new report says, if retail energy prices continue to rise to levels currently being predicted. In its latest quarterly carbon market report, the Clean Energy Regulator says the...
Voting begins in Nepal amid looming economic, political stability concerns
KATHMANDU, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nepali women clad in saris and men in jeans and baseball caps were standing in long queues on Sunday as voting started in a general election that few expect to bring drastic change - or a government able to quickly revive the economy.
ieefa.org
Virya plans 1.5 gigawatt wind-solar-storage project in New South Wales
A 1.5GW wind, solar and storage project is being proposed for southern New South Wales, including 220 wind turbines, up to 300MW of solar PV and a 500MW/500MWh battery energy storage system. The huge Yanco Delta Wind Farm is being proposed by Virya Energy, the Australian arm of German renewables...
ieefa.org
Will the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) ever be built?
Will the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) ever be constructed? Public dissent has been mounting and financial hurdles have yet to be resolved. Continued delays only make the conclusion of this on-going saga more uncertain. The Project. EACOP is being constructed in parallel with the Tilgenga and Kingfisher upstream...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Martin Kaiser, the head of Greenpeace Germany, described the agreement on loss and damage as a “small plaster on a huge, gaping wound.”. “It’s a scandal that the Egyptian COP presidency gave petrostates such as Saudi Arabia space to torpedo effective climate protection. They have prevented a clear decision on the urgently needed phaseout of coal, oil and gas,” he said, adding that the meeting “carelessly risks adherence to the 1.5-degree limit.”
Countries agree on 'loss and damage' fund in overnight session to approve COP27 deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries agreed early Sunday at the COP27 climate summit to set up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, but delayed approving a wider deal outlining global resolve to fight climate change.
UK politics - live: Rishi Sunak’s government ‘considering Swiss-style relationship with EU’
Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government are reportedly considering moving Britain towards a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union amid the soaring cost-of-living crisis.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled last week that Mr Sunak’s administration intends to break ranks with Boris Johnson’s approach by removing the majority of trade barriers with the bloc.Now, according to The Sunday Times, senior government sources have suggested that pursuing frictionless trade means moving towards a Swiss-style agreement with the EU.Downing Street sources rejected the report.The model, which will give the UK direct access to parts of the EU’s internal market, would include much freer movement of people. But it would likely reduce the cost of goods imported from the EU amid a cost of living crisis that has led to soaring household bills.It comes as Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly vowed to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister. And earlier Mr Sunak confirmed a major new £50m package of defence aid to war-torn Ukraine as he met Volodymyr Zelensky in a surprise visit.
ieefa.org
Germany developer PNE plans 20-gigawatt renewable pipeline by 2027
German renewables developer PNE AG aims to increase its project pipeline to more than 20GW by 2027. In addition to 10GW of onshore wind projects, the pipeline is expected to include around 8 GWp of PV projects and 2GW of offshore wind projects. At present, the company has around 11.4GW/GWp...
ieefa.org
Citing new U.S. law, First Solar plans new Alabama manufacturing plant
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. solar panel manufacturing facility, after the Inflation Reduction Act and its incentives for domestic manufacturing encouraged companies to onshore production. First Solar will spend around $1.1 billion on the facility in North Alabama’s Lawrence...
ieefa.org
SP New Energy gets land for 3.5-gigawatt for world’s largest solar farm
SP New Energy Corp., a unit of Solar Philippines, said Thursday it secured over 2,000 hectares of landbank as part of preparations in building the “world’s largest solar farm” in Central Luzon. SPNEC said it secured the properties only two months after its stock rights offering. “We...
