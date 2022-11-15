Read full article on original website
Area Arrests And Accidents 11/18/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 11-16-22 Glen Ryerson, age 68 was arrested by Stonington PD for criminal trespassing. 11-17-22 Ashley Poleon and Brandon Watkins were involved in a traffic crash in Bear Creek township. Poleon was traveling southwest on IL Route 48 at approximately 650 N. Watkins was northeast on IL Route 48 at approximately 650 N. Poleon struck a deer, and the deer then struck Watkins. Both vehicles were driven away from the accident. No injuries.
Taylorville School District Superintendent Provides Monthly Update
Superintendent of Taylorville School District Dr. Chris Dougherty provided a district update this week. She congratulates a pair of students on their Tornado Appreciation Awards. She’s proud of the Taylorville Volleyball team on their fourth place finish, as well as the cross country team in their journey to state.
Former Long-Time Taylorville Businessman Dies
A long-time former Taylorville businessman has died. Former owner of what is now Credit Collection Partners, Bill Smith, died Wednesday. The 84-year-old Smith worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 35 years. After retiring, he was the owner and operator of the Credit Bureau of Christian and Montgomery Counties for 18 years.
City of Taylorville and Renewable Energy Evolution Cut Ribbon on Solar Panels at Water Treatment Plant
City of Taylorville and Renewable Energy Evolution cut the ribbon on solar panels at the Taylorville Water Treatment plant. Mayor Bruce Barry says that this will save the city thousands in the first year. Owner of Solar Energy Evolution Brian Maillet says this his company is happy to provide solar...
William J. "Bill" Smith
William J. “Bill” Smith, 84 of Taylorville, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Bill was born on June 21, 1938 in Edinburg, the son of Joseph and Ruth Smith. He married Natalie Orlandini in 1959 in Taylorville. Bill graduated from Taylorville High School and Millikin University. Bill served in the Illinois Air National Guard. He worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 35 years. After retiring, he was the owner and operator of the Credit Bureau of Christian and Montgomery Counties for 18 years. Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as a lector and eucharistic minister for several years. He served on the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, Christian County Mental Health Association Board, Taylorville Country Club Board, and the Christian County Y.M.C.A Board. Bill was an avid reader and especially enjoyed learning about the Civil War and World War II. Bill always enjoyed giving back to his community.
Eastern Illinois University Football
Live on 94.3 WMKR and 96.1 WTIM, EIU leads UT Martin by a score of 17-14 at the end of the first quarter.
