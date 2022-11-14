Read full article on original website
What new mining projects could mean for Alaskan salmon
Underwater view of coho salmon (oncorhynchus kisutch) swimming in river, Juneau, Alaska, USA. Getty ImagesActive, proposed, and exploratory projects in Alaska and British Columbia may affect key salmon watersheds.
Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit
Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
CNBC
'Profoundly disturbing': The PR firm for the COP27 climate summit has a long history with Big Oil
Hill and Knowlton Strategies has been sharply criticized for what critics say is a long track record of spreading disinformation on behalf of its Big Oil clients. "There is almost no more inappropriate agency to bring on to lead communications for a climate summit," Duncan Meisel, campaign director at Clean Creatives, told CNBC via telephone.
The climate crisis ushered in a new generation of leaders and innovation. But companies still struggle to deliver on sustainability goals.
A new generation of executives and activists are working at the intersection of climate change, public health and racial inequality.
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment. Land managers have scheduled two public meetings next week to take comments on the assessment made public Thursday. The withdrawal plan was first outlined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 in response to the concerns of Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona that development was...
Cop27 draft agreement fails to include a fund for climate compensation
A draft version of the Cop27 agreement has been published just hours before the critical climate summit is due to draw to a close in Egypt.The publication of the draft deal, which is still expected to change as it’s negotiated in the coming hours, is the defining moment of Cop27 so far as the world gets to see the first iteration of the vision world leaders have for tackling the climate emergency.The text, which builds on earlier less formal versions, glaringly omits a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the loss and damage they have suffered due to climate...
kalkinemedia.com
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) sustainability focused gold mining company
Vertex Minerals is an Australian-based gold and nickel exploration company engaged in mineral discovery, development, and production. Currently, it is involved in the commercial production of gold from the Hill End Project that deploys the use of direct smelting of a gold concentrate. The unique landscape and infrastructure make Hill End ideal for the establishment of renewable sources of power. Vertex Minerals’ Hill End and Hargreaves Gold Projects present Australia's first truly environmentally sustainable gold mining opportunity. Company’s Chairman, Mr. Roger Jackson explains about the company’s strategy and plans.
gcaptain.com
Canada Lacks Ability to Track Increasing Arctic Ship Traffic -Auditor
(Bloomberg) — The Canadian government’s ability to track foreign vessels through the Arctic is woefully inadequate and the situation may get worse, according to a new report by the Auditor General of Canada. Domestic surveillance of the region is incomplete, data that’s collected is insufficient, and there is...
US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition in history
The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could be close to reality Thursday as U.S. regulators vote on a plan to remove four aging hydro-electric structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river habitat to imperiled salmon.The vote by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone facing a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years.Approval of the application to surrender the dams' operating license is the bedrock of the most ambitious salmon restoration plan in...
myscience.org
COP must reverse rising pessimism over building sector decarbonisation, new study argues
Social media engagement with climate policy events is vital to reducing building emissions and ensuring environmental justice, research led by Cambridge suggests. To build for tomorrow fairly, global climate action has to incorporate and empower diverse public voices. Ramit Debnath. Negativity on Twitter about decarbonising the built environment has increased...
Health Group Accuses Canadian Gas Association of Greenwashing
This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. A prominent gas industry lobby group is being investigated by Canada’s Competition Bureau for alleged greenwashing one month after health-care workers raised the alarm over one of its advertising campaigns.
19thnews.org
Representation, protection, restitution: Women lay out key demands at COP27 climate summit
Women are historically underrepresented at the United Nations’ global conference on climate change, and this year’s gathering, in Egypt, is no exception. But gender rights groups have worked to ensure that women — who are disproportionately impacted by climate change — aren’t left out of key decision-making spaces.
US News and World Report
To Save Salmon, U.S. Approves Largest Dam Removal in History
(Reuters) - A U.S. agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history. Dam removal is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that Chinook salmon...
US News and World Report
Climate Justice Gets Harder as World Population Passes 8 Billion
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The world population surged past 8 billion people on Tuesday, the United Nations said, warning that more hardship is in store for regions already facing resource scarcity due to climate change. Whether its food or water, batteries or gasoline, there will be less to go...
Developing countries and the U.S. at odds over climate change compensation
By the midpoint of the two-week marathon of negotiations at the United Nations climate change conference in Sharm-el Sheikh, Egypt, it has become clear that the most difficult tension to resolve is between developed nations — most of all the United States — and their poorer counterparts over compensation for the effects of climate change.
