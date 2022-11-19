Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Genderbends Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.
ComicBook
Lupin Zero Reveals Voice Cast, New Stills
Lupin Zero will be introducing a cool new take on the anime with a look into Lupin the Third's past, and the anime has revealed a new look at what to expect from this special project with new stills and the reveal of the first two additions to the main voice cast! Lupin the Third is one of the longest running anime and manga franchises still running today, and although original series creator Monkey Punch may no longer be around, the anime has taken off to a whole new kind of life of its own thanks to the success of its various releases.
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 6 Defeats Attack on Titan Episode 54 Record
The latest episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is titled The Fire and there's a good reason behind that. Episode 6 was indeed fire as Captain Genryusai Yamamoto took on the mysterious Yhwach. Moreover, fans were stunned to see the return of Sosuke Aizen and not surprisingly, the episode is being touted as the best 23 minutes in anime history. And now, TYBW has defeated Attack on Titan Episode 54 as the highest-rated TV episode of all time.
Collider
New 'Junji Ito Maniac' Teaser Showcases the Subtle Scares of Netflix's Upcoming Horror Anime
Netflix has just released a new clip for their upcoming anime series, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Junji Ito Maniac will be an animated horror anthology and will include up to 20 stories originally written by Junji Ito, a beloved horror Manga artist. The series is directed by Shinobu Tagashira and written by Kaoru Sawada. The show's debut season will consist of 12 episodes.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares Emotional Apology for Controversial Ending
Attack on Titan's Hajime Isayama recently made his first trip to North America to be a part of Anime NYC, the major convention that houses plenty of announcements for some big anime franchises. During his panels that dove into his past creating the Scout Regiment, Isayama revealed that he still struggles with the ending of his beloved franchise and took the opportunity to apologize for how the conclusion play out. With many fans believing that the finale to be quite controversial, the final episodes of the anime will adapt these manga moments next year.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Terrifies With Gyutaro
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the second season of its anime earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay is showing off just how terrifying Gyutaro was for the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime might have kicked off with a retrod of the Mugen Train arc, but the episodes earlier this year took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga and showed off some of the most impressive action in the anime to this point. With the debut of some powerful new villains in tow, Tanjiro Kamado and the others took on their toughest challenge yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Legendary ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested in Japan as part of the ongoing investigation into the Dragon Quest series. Naka is part of a larger group of people who have been arrested following alleged insider trading around a new game in the series. The controversy comes from the developer Aiming getting the rights to develop an upcoming Dragon Quest game from Square Enix. Allegedly, several people involved with Square bought stakes in Aiming before the deal was made public, which is deemed as insider trading.
The Entire Walking Dead Timeline Explained
Walkers have been stumbling around the earth more than you can believe. Here is the whole entire Walking Dead timeline explained.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anime NYC’s most popular anime won’t come as a surprise—but a fan-favorite was practically MIA
Anime NYC returned to the Javits Center in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City, this year. The convention, which celebrated its sixth annual event and fifth in-person iteration, offers NYC fans direct access to panels and booths from some of the biggest names in anime and manga. For those who work in the anime industry, such as publishers and journalists, it also offers an unprecedented look into what fans are thinking about as they stroll the con floor.
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
Collider
Mandalorian Culture, 10 'Star Wars' Episodes to Watch Before Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian'
The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to air February 2023 on Disney+ with the trailer hinting to a much anticipated live-action visit to Mandalore. Seen before in flashbacks, supporting Star Wars content and the various animated series, Mandalorian culture holds a rich history that only continues to build. Since The...
Best anime action figure
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most popular types of anime is shonen anime, which focuses on superheroes, pirates and fighters. It makes sense that the best anime action figures also fall into this category. While animated projects are often associated with children’s...
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Gamera: Rebirth — everything we know about the Netflix reboot
Gamera: Rebirth is a joint venture between Netflix and Kadokawa. Here's what we know so far.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man's Anime Pushes Manga Sales to New Heights
Chainsaw Man's first season has reeled countless anime fans in the world of Denji and his dreams of three square meals a day, keeping a roof over his head, and eventually getting a girlfriend. Using the power of the Chainsaw Devil thanks to fusing with his loyal pooch, Pochita, MAPPA's anime adaptation has helped push sales for Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga to new heights as a new report confirms how many copies of the printed story are currently in circulation around the world.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has some disappointing news for those still playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that two years after the game's release, the final content update is being released on December 6, ending support for the best-selling entry in the series. According to Ubisoft, the update -- dubbed Title Update 1.6.2 -- will include new content that is headlined by The Last Chapter, "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga." According to Ubisoft, this piece of content is an epilogue that "will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
Polygon
The Walking Dead shambles to tabletop with new RPG and AMC-led actual play series
The Walking Dead comes to a close with its season 11 finale on Nov. 20th, but a new tabletop role-playing game from AMC Networks and award-winning Free League Publishing will hand the storyline over to its biggest fans. The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game will debut in fall 2023, and it’ll include an actual play series created with the help of chief content officer and former showrunner Scott M. Gimple.
EpicStream
New York, NY
1K+
Followers
0
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT
Epicstream.com is your one stop source for all things Fantasy & Sci-Fi! Movies, television, video games, comic books, we cover it all! Our purpose is to bring you fresh daily content on the latest Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Gaming news, as well as entertaining quizzes, lists, videos & trailers, comics, and reviews.https://epicstream.com
Comments / 0