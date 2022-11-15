Read full article on original website
Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s confident he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians suffering from severe conditions to legally possess medical marijuana. The Democratic governor on Thursday defended that as a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by...
Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system to be reviewed
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system will be reviewed next month by an American Bar Association committee. The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association said in a joint statement that they requested the review in an effort to create more efficiency, ensure due process and protect both the public and the integrity of the legal profession.
Lexington Fire Department donates SUV to Neon after July flooding damages equipment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department donated an SUV to the Neon Volunteer Fire Department following the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky earlier this year that destroyed some of their equipment. The flooding left the NVFD short seven fire apparatus, putting a significant strain on its response...
Clouds linger across parts of the area as more cold air looms
It was all about location on Thursday relative to conditions and temperatures thanks to some low level clouds linger over the northern half of the commonwealth. For the Bluegrass region and areas along the I-64 corridor, afternoon highs checked up in the low 30s with clouds while Southern Kentucky enjoyed some sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. Winds were breezy out of the west and southwest, knocking “feel-like” temps down into the low to mid-20s in Spots. In case you missed it, we had a few bursts of snow showers late Wednesday that was enough to coat the elevated surfaces and grassy areas.
