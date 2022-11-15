Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Very cold early Sunday then temps go on a warming trend
Remember 9 days ago when it was 77 degrees? We've been stuck in a chilly and snowy weather pattern ever since with highs primarily in the 30s to low 40s. Today was the coldest day with highs only in the upper 20s. Our chilliest day so far this month will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI
November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheriff’s Department responded to nearly 20 calls during Thursday evening storm
Adverse weather led to a rash of weather and traffic-related calls for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Thursday evening, although no road closures were reported. Sgt. David Wright said that, from 5 pm through midnight, they responded to one crash with injury, 11 property-damage crashes and five assist motorists calls.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower
MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
Big pileup on I-41 in Racine Co. causes major delays
A crash involving a half dozen vehicles including a semi-truck closed northbound lanes of I-41/94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Tuesday morning.
One dead after Amtrak train crashes into car in Brookfield
An Amtrak train is delayed in Brookfield due to large EMS and police activity near the tracks. Amtrak said they expect a lengthy delay.
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
fox32chicago.com
Mailwoman suffers life-threatening injuries when vehicle strikes tree in McHenry County
HARVARD, Ill. - A United States Postal Service mailwoman was seriously injured Wednesday after her vehicle struck a tree in McHenry County. Around 3:51 p.m., members of the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 16400 block of McGuire Road in unincorporated Harvey for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Aviation International News
Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course
Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
warricknews.com
Lake County man guilty of illegally dumping more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
A Griffith man pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $10,500 in restitution after illegally importing 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. Michael Sullivan, who entered a negotiated guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a...
Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire: one killed
The Milwaukee Police Department said one person has died following a car crash Friday night. The crash happened near 2nd and Maple shortly before 9 p.m.
wlip.com
Three Injured in Multi-Vehicle Interstate Crash
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday. It happened on I-94 in Racine County near Highway K. Sheriff’s deputies were called around 12:15 PM after a Jeep Cherokee lost control, struck the median, and slid across four lanes of traffic before colliding with a Cadillac SUV.
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wisc. — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets for the Humane Animal Welfare Society crashed onto a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and HAWS, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescued dogs onboard — crashed into the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf […]
