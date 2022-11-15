ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Very cold early Sunday then temps go on a warming trend

Remember 9 days ago when it was 77 degrees? We've been stuck in a chilly and snowy weather pattern ever since with highs primarily in the 30s to low 40s. Today was the coldest day with highs only in the upper 20s. Our chilliest day so far this month will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend

Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI

November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
SLINGER, WI
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower

MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Aviation International News

Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course

Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
PEWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Three Injured in Multi-Vehicle Interstate Crash

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday. It happened on I-94 in Racine County near Highway K. Sheriff’s deputies were called around 12:15 PM after a Jeep Cherokee lost control, struck the median, and slid across four lanes of traffic before colliding with a Cadillac SUV.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WGN News

3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets for the Humane Animal Welfare Society crashed onto a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and HAWS, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescued dogs onboard — crashed into the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf […]
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy