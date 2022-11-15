Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Home births in US rise to highest level in 30 years: CDC
(NEW YORK) -- Home births in the United States reached the highest level in three decades during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics. The report's findings show the...
Countries agree on 'loss and damage' fund in overnight session to approve COP27 deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries agreed early Sunday at the COP27 climate summit to set up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, but delayed approving a wider deal outlining global resolve to fight climate change.
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022
Nov. 12-18, 2022 From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:
WBAL Radio
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines to underscore America's commitment to defend its treaty ally
WBAL Radio
Lines in the sand need redrawing to reach climate deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Climate talks appeared stalled late night Thursday on major issues going into the final day, but possibilities for a deal were buoyed by an unexpected proposal by the European Union on two of the thorniest issues, tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts.
WBAL Radio
North Korea launches test missile with range to hit United States
North Korea, which has launched at least 88 ballistic and other missiles this year, fired an ICBM that could travel 9,300 miles or longer, putting the U.S. mainland within its range, according to Japan’s Defense Minister. Both the militaries of the United States & South Korea militaries are analyzing...
