NASDAQ
U.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA Approves AstraZeneca's Lung Cancer Drugs
NASDAQ
Immunogen's $6,220 ovarian cancer drug to be shipped within days
NASDAQ
U.S. FDA advisers back Ardelyx's kidney disease drug
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Imjudo With Imfinzi and Chemo for Metastatic NSCLC Without Certain Genetic Mutations
Imjudo, Imfinzi and chemotherapy improved overall and progression-free survival in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Imjudo (tremelimumab) in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) and platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) genomic tumor aberrations.
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
NASDAQ
cgtlive.com
Omid Hamid, MD, on Improving Duration of Response in Refractory Melanoma With Lifileucel
The chief of research and immunotherapy at Cedars-Sinai The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute discussed updated data from the phase 2 C-144-01 study of the lifileucel TIL therapy. "Lifileucel is a 1-time therapy. The toxicity is manageable and usually related to the preconditioning or the IL2. So, what you have...
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
Pfizer, BioNTech Start Work On Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate For Broader Protection
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have initiated a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The next-gen vaccine candidate aims to enhance SARS-CoV-2 T cell responses and potentially broaden protection against COVID-19. The candidate, dubbed BNT162b4, includes T cell...
ajmc.com
Shorter Time to Treatment Is Associated With Worse OS in Multiple Myeloma, Study Finds
The study highlights a need for further research into potential contributors, including the possibility that sicker patients may receive more prompt treatment. Patients who received treatment for multiple myeloma (MM) within 7 days of diagnosis had worse overall survival (OS) outcomes than those who initiated therapy more than 30 days after diagnosis, according to a recent study published in Leukemia Research.
NASDAQ
microcapdaily.com
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS: NWBO) Major Breakout Northbound as Dr. Linda Liau Set to Give Presentation on Murcidencel at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Conference on Sunday
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS: NWBO) is making a powerful move northbound out of its trading range ($0.60 – $0.80) that it has maintained since the Company released results of the Phase 3 clinical trial of DCVax®-L for GBM presented at NYAS on May 10 which showed significant improved overall survival. Patients treated with DCVax-L showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant extension of survival, in both newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM. Primary endpoint was met (mOS in nGBM) with statistical significance, secondary endpoint met (mOS in rGBM) with statistical significance. The safety profile was excellent, with no autoimmune reactions and noteworthy long tails of survival. The short position launched a major short attack in an effort to make positive results negative and succeeded for a time however things are changing quickly.
cgtlive.com
Combination Adenovirus Therapy Shows Survival Gains in Newly Diagnosed High-Grade Glioma
CAN-2409 transduces tumor cells with the thymidine kinase gene, sensitizes these cells to valacyclovir, and stimulates patients’ immune response. Combination treatment of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir plus nivolumab and standard of care seems to improve survival in patients with newly diagnosed, high-grade glioma intended for gross total resection (GTR).1. These...
NASDAQ
AOL Corp
FDA approves 1st drug to delay onset of Type 1 diabetes
For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a treatment that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes. Teplizumab, a monoclonal antibody that will be marketed under the brand name Tzield from pharmaceutical companies ProventionBio and Sanofi, is administered through intravenous infusion. The injection was shown in clinical trials to delay onset of insulin-dependent Type 1 diabetes for patients with autoantibody markers of early risk by over two years, with hopes for some that it can delay onset even longer.
tipranks.com
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Stock Rallying on FDA Approval
ImmunoGen’s platinum-resistant ovarian cancer treatment drug, Elahere, bags accelerated approval from the FDA on positive trial results. ImmunoGen’s (Nasdaq:IMGN) Elahere drug for treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancers in adults has been granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Following the news, IMGN stock jumped more than 10% in extended trading hours on Monday. The stock had already risen by more than 50% in the past six months.
NASDAQ
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Elahere for Platinum-Resistant Gynecologic Cancers
The FDA approved Elahere for patients with pretreated, folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an accelerated approval to Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers who have undergone one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, according to ImmunoGen, the manufacturer of the drug.
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy Restores Aflibercept Expression in Wet AMD
4D Molecular Therapeutics plans to initiate enrollment in the phase 2 randomized portion of the study in the first quarter of 2023. The gene therapy 4D-150(4D Molecular Therapeutics) has demonstrated efficacy in updated data from participants with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in cohort 1 of the phase 1/2 PRISM trial (NCT05197270).
