Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS: NWBO) is making a powerful move northbound out of its trading range ($0.60 – $0.80) that it has maintained since the Company released results of the Phase 3 clinical trial of DCVax®-L for GBM presented at NYAS on May 10 which showed significant improved overall survival. Patients treated with DCVax-L showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant extension of survival, in both newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM. Primary endpoint was met (mOS in nGBM) with statistical significance, secondary endpoint met (mOS in rGBM) with statistical significance. The safety profile was excellent, with no autoimmune reactions and noteworthy long tails of survival. The short position launched a major short attack in an effort to make positive results negative and succeeded for a time however things are changing quickly.

