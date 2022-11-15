ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 45-14 win vs. New Mexico State

That’s what it’s supposed to look like when an SEC team plays against New Mexico State. Missouri had outscored the Aggies 35-7 and out-gained them 404-189 at the end of the third quarter. Moral of the story, this one wasn’t close. Nor should it have been. Good day for the good guys.
Three and Out: New Mexico State

Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference in a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
