The Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplaces insured more than 15 million people in 2022. Each year, returning Marketplace enrollees have the option to select a new plan or to stay with their default plan. Enrollees who re-enroll and stay with the same insurer choose the same metal level more than 80 percent of the time. A large majority of enrollees stick with their default plan. If available, an enrollee’s default plan is simply the plan they enrolled in during the previous year. However, an enrollee’s previous plan will not be available if their insurer exits the Marketplaces. In this case, enrollees are assigned a default plan offered by another insurer. These switches can result in potentially significant increases in premiums. They also can require enrollees that were previously enrolled in zero-dollar premium plans to start making premium payments to stay insured. Both of these types of premium increases can result in loss of coverage and, ultimately, uninsurance. The impending exits of two Marketplace insurers, Bright Health Plan and Friday Health Plan, may jeopardize health coverage for more than a million Marketplace enrollees heading into 2023.

