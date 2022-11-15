Read full article on original website
The Family Glitch, Premium Stacking, And The Need To Revisit Health Care Reform
“For as we mark the turning of spring, we also mark a new season in America,” President Barack Obama famously remarked upon signing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). His prediction of the ACA’s impact was largely correct: It sharply increased access to health care. This progress notwithstanding, 12 years on, there remain enough challenges to expanding health insurance coverage while addressing affordability to suggest the need for another “new season” in health care reform.
Rethinking Marketplace Automatic Reenrollment Algorithms
The Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplaces insured more than 15 million people in 2022. Each year, returning Marketplace enrollees have the option to select a new plan or to stay with their default plan. Enrollees who re-enroll and stay with the same insurer choose the same metal level more than 80 percent of the time. A large majority of enrollees stick with their default plan. If available, an enrollee’s default plan is simply the plan they enrolled in during the previous year. However, an enrollee’s previous plan will not be available if their insurer exits the Marketplaces. In this case, enrollees are assigned a default plan offered by another insurer. These switches can result in potentially significant increases in premiums. They also can require enrollees that were previously enrolled in zero-dollar premium plans to start making premium payments to stay insured. Both of these types of premium increases can result in loss of coverage and, ultimately, uninsurance. The impending exits of two Marketplace insurers, Bright Health Plan and Friday Health Plan, may jeopardize health coverage for more than a million Marketplace enrollees heading into 2023.
Accumulators And Maximizers: A New Front In The Battle Over Drug Costs (Part 2)
In part 1 of this article, we reviewed the increasing problems that patients encounter adhering to a medication regimen in the era of extremely high prices for medications. We also evaluated the programs those pharmaceutical manufacturers have developed for patients to afford medications that the manufacturers themselves have priced so high.
New Coding Modifier Offers Opportunity To Investigate Audio-Only Telehealth
Prior to the pandemic, Medicaid program coverage of audio-only telehealth services was limited. During the early stages of the pandemic, Medicaid beneficiaries were significantly less likely to complete telehealth visits compared to commercially insured patients. This was likely due to a series of obstacles, including: lack of access to high-quality broadband, a device with video capability, requisite digital skills, and private space to conduct the visit.
