Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Flint fire chief leaves position, former chief to step in
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is no longer in his position. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office issued a statement Thursday evening, saying Barton no longer is leading the Flint Fire Department. The change in leadership is effective immediately, but no reason was announced. "As this administration...
abc12.com
Tenants being evicted from "red light" house in Flint neighborhood following complaints
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- After countless citizen complaints, the red light on a neighborhood house is about to go dark. Neighbors in the Mott Park community say a house in the 2400 block of Norbert Street is a nuisance and when the red porch light is turned on, trouble begins. “A...
abc12.com
Former Flint Fire Chief reacts to being let go from the department
Chief Ray Barton says he wasn't given a reason why he was let go by the city. He believes that it is in connection to a deadly fire where two kids were killed. Former Flint Fire Chief talks to ABC12 about being fired from department. Former Flint Chief Ray Barton...
abc12.com
Impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law one year later
High-speed internet access could soon be coming to every house in the state - it's part of Governor Whitmer's infrastructure plan. Roads, pipe replacements, and job creation - all key issues for the state. Today, Lt. Governor Gilchrist broke it all down in his press call this morning as he...
abc12.com
Ex-Flint firefighter reacts to Barton's departure, saying 'it should have happened long ago'
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the firefighters who resigned after the Pulaski Street fire still disputes Ray Barton's claims. Tonight, he's reacting to the chief's firing. He says it's about time and it should have been done long ago. He also says that Barton told him and the other firefighter who has now resigned that he could understand how the firefighters missed the children.
abc12.com
Ramps reopen at I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint
All lanes and ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint are back open as a two-year, $100 million construction project wraps up. MDOT says all lanes and ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange near downtown Flint have reopened as contractors wrap up a two-year, $100 million rebuilding and maintenance project.
abc12.com
Charges dropped against former Thetford Township police chief again
A Genesee County judge dropped criminal charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny again this week. Charges dropped against former Thetford Township police chief again. After a years long legal battle, criminal charges once again have been dropped against a former Thetford Township police chief.
abc12.com
Semi-Sweets Bakery in Flushing and Flint Farmers Market closing Nov. 22
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A homegrown bakery that started in the Flint Farmers Market eight years and expanded to a retail space in Flushing is going out of business next week. Owner Rachel Hougan said the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to re-evaluate her priorities in life, which led to...
abc12.com
WMU students helping detectives in trying to solve mid-Michigan cold case homicide
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan cold case murder getting renewed attention, with the help of college students who've helped police in another homicide investigation. Ann Paetz was murdered in 1999. She was driving from Saginaw to the Montrose area to visit her boyfriend, but she never made it. There...
abc12.com
Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month. Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
abc12.com
4th graders learn about STEM and coding at SVSU
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - What looks like a simple dancing game is actually an educational tool teaching kids coding and problem-solving. 82 Bay region fourth graders attended SVSU's "Hour of Code" on Friday to learn how math and science make the world go 'round. "I feel, like, excited, because we...
abc12.com
Between the Lines with Goodrich seniors Gavin Hart and Jace Williams
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Goodrich football team advanced to their first state semifinal in school history after defeating Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 40-20. The Martians will have another challenge this Saturday against Riverview with a spot in the D4 state championship on the line. Sports Director Brandon Green talked...
abc12.com
Saginaw man found guilty of killing mother and daughter in 2020
A Saginaw County jury convicted Jerome Rogers on two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of Hortense Williams and her daughter, Teresa Allen. Saginaw man found guilty of killing mother and daughter in 2020. Jerome Rogers, 57, was accused of entering a home on Gallagher Street in Saginaw on...
Comments / 0