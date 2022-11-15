FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the firefighters who resigned after the Pulaski Street fire still disputes Ray Barton's claims. Tonight, he's reacting to the chief's firing. He says it's about time and it should have been done long ago. He also says that Barton told him and the other firefighter who has now resigned that he could understand how the firefighters missed the children.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO