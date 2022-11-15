Established local law firm changing name to reflect its bright future

Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Hickory Furniture Collective acquires Shelbyville's Old Hickory Furniture Company
Hickory Furniture Collective is pleased to announce the acquisition of Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. “We were a market leader in the contracts and hospitality space, with customers that include the nationwide Twin Peaks...
MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school
An Indianapolis-based charter school announced this week that it will receive an unsolicited $3 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The discretionary gift came as a surprise to Paramount Schools of Excellence, said chief executive officer Tommy Reddicks. The funds are already earmarked for the ongoing construction of two new […] The post MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Current Publishing
City of Carmel’s fired equity manager files lawsuit alleging discrimination
The City of Carmel’s former equity manager filed a lawsuit Nov. 7 in federal court that claims his firing was racially motivated. Timothy Knight joined the city in May 2021 as the employee development coordinator. Later that year, after Carmel ended a contract with a company providing its diversity training, city officials tapped him to develop the training in-house and changed his title to equity manager.
casscountyonline.com
Kokomo alum Bodie Kitchel now part of ‘the future of agronomy’
KOKOMO, Ind. – Bodie Kitchel can’t say enough about the value of his Ivy Tech Community College degree, and neither can his dad, but it wasn’t always that way. Bodie comes from a family big on education – more specifically Purdue University education. His grandfather, Bob Kitchel, and father, Jon Kitchel, both were known for their basketball skills as students there; his uncle, Kelly Kitchel, played football there and continued as a Purdue sports commentator. The black-and-gold runs deep in these Boilermakers.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WISH-TV
Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
Two brothers looking to revitalize Garfield Park neighborhood
Two brothers are hoping to revitalize a more than 100-year-old building in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
WISH-TV
Franklin Community High School named first 2-time winner of Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV 2022 Zone Banner Champion is Franklin Community High School. All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Car Wash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display...
WISH-TV
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t see third 4-year term
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon that he won’t seek a third four-year term. The mayor made the announcement in a YouTube video where he listed the city’s accomplishments and reforms. He began as mayor in January 2016. “It was tempting to...
Current Publishing
Group home for 8 elderly residents proposed in Carmel’s Woodland Springs neighborhood
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals’ hearing officer is set to review a request Nov. 28 for a special exception variance to allow for a group home in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. Jennifer Piccione, an Illinois-based attorney, purchased the home at 44 Horseshoe Lane with the intention of renovating...
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
City of Indianapolis investing nearly $8 million into housing for the homeless
According to the Horizon House, an organization that provides service to people experiencing homelessness, there is around 1,800 people that aren't housed.
MH17 verdicts: 3 convicted in murders of 298, including IU grad student
A Dutch court has convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people, including an IU grad student, who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine.
rejournals.com
CBRE sells 151-unit apartment property in Indianapolis
CBRE has arranged the sale of The Coil, a 151-unit multifamily property in Indianapolis. The Connor Group purchased the property from Promus Realty Properties for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Steve LaMotte, Jr. and Dane Wilson represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2017, The Coil is located at...
WISH-TV
City-County Council panel doesn’t take up proposal to charge laws on homeless camps
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council on Wednesday night decided not to move forward with a proposal to change the city laws that limit homeless encampments. City laws say campsites and personal property may not block more than 50%...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
State police looking for wanted Indianapolis man
The Indiana State Police is looking for help finding an Indianapolis man wanted out of Hendricks County.
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
WISH-TV
FDA-approved weight loss drug for adults successful in children
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 33% of children between the ages of 2 and 19 are overweight or obese. That’s 1 in 3. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, there may be a promising new treatment to reduce these numbers. Scientists say the weight loss drug, semaglutide–first approved by the FDA for adults–may also be effective in children.
