A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
This once lost masterpiece could fetch $35 million at auction
Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens' visceral biblical scene of Salome with the beheaded Saint John the Baptist, believed to have been lost for over two centuries, is among 10 Baroque-era artworks going on sale at a New York auction in January.
Writer Joan Didion's possessions sell for eye-popping prices at auction
A pair of faux tortoiseshell sunglasses worn by Joan Didion in a Celine ad sold for $27,000 Wednesday, one of a number of items fetching eye-popping prices at an auction of the late author's furniture, books and household items. The auction, at Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y., netted nearly $2...
France 24
Warhol piece sells for $85 mn at New York auction
The 1963 piece of art was sold after two minutes and a brief duel between two bidders, for a total of $74 million, or $85.4 million with all related costs and fees. The last time a piece of art from Warhol's "Death and Disaster Series" was sold in 2013, it set a record for the artist at $105 million.
Andy Warhol masterpiece from ‘Death And Disaster’ series sells for £72 million
Andy Warhol’s masterpiece White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times), has sold for £72 million, one of the highest prices ever achieved for a work by the artist at auction.The rare work from the US artist’s celebrated Death And Disaster series garnered almost a third of the total sum raised by an evening of contemporary sales at Sotheby’s on Wednesday night.Taking place in New York, the sale totalled £265 million, the auction house said.The titan of pop art, who was said to be fixated on themes of death and mortality, printed 19 images of a fatal car crash in black...
petapixel.com
Image of New York Becomes Second Most Expensive Photo Ever Sold
Edward Steichen’s The Flatiron, an iconic photo of New York, has sold for $11.8 million, making it the second-most expensive photograph ever sold. The rare photo was one of more than 150 works from the collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen that were sold by Christie’s Auction House in New York on Wednesday.
Computer says there is a 80.58% probability painting is a real Renoir
Staring enigmatically at an unseen object to her right, the black-haired woman bears a striking resemblance to the person depicted in Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s painting Gabrielle, which Sotheby’s recently valued at between £100,000-150,000. However, art connoisseurs disagree over whether the work, which is owned by a private Swiss...
Antwerp’s Royal Museum of Fine Arts reopens with crooked painting and green cat
From the outside the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp looks like the epitome of convention. The grand neo-classical monument, modelled on a Greek temple, first opened in 1890 and bears all the pomp and circumstance of its age. Yet behind the imposing facade are some playful and surprising touches.
Mondrian Painting Sets Record at Sotheby’s, Latvia Removes Every Soviet Monument, and More: Morning Links for November 15, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. Following last week’s $1.5 billion Paul Allen collection sale at Christie’s, two back-to-back sales of modern art were held on Monday at Sotheby’s. Together, they posted a somewhat impressive $391.2 million result, Angelica Villa and Daniel Cassady report in ARTnews. Those sales also minted a new record for Piet Mondrian, whose Composition No. II (1930) sold for $51 million to a bidder in Asia. The first of the two auctions, a sale devoted to the David Solinger collection, also had its moments, with every lot in it finding a buyer, making it what industry professionals call a white glove sale. Tonight, the momentum...
This Mondrian Painting Just Sold for a Record $51 Million
On Monday evening, two back-to-back modern-art evening sales at Sotheby’s brought in a collective $391.2 million. Even though the transactions surpassed the house’s estimate of $318 million, they failed to build on the momentum that began last week when Christie’s kicked off the fall auction season in New York with a bang. The company had offered the late tech mogul Paul G. Allen’s, which raked in a staggering $1.5 billion with fees—the highest sum ever reached for a public single-owner sale. Still, the Sotheby’s auctions minted a new record for Piet Mondrian, with one of his paintings selling for $51 million. Two historic...
Obsessed With English Country House Style? This Antique Auction Is for You
It’s every decorator’s dream to be gifted antiques from the visionaries who came before and paved the way for their artistry. In the case of Imogen Taylor, who worked at Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler for half a century, Fowler bestowed dozens of antiques upon her in his itemized will. “He knew I had a very empty flat at the time,” says Taylor, who first joined the legendary British firm in 1949.
Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art
Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
decrypt.co
Pharrell’s GODA Completes Hilma af Klint NFT Art Auction Amid Family Complaints
Descendants of the late Swedish abstract artist pushed back against the NFT drop, yet the official Hilma af Klint Foundation is onboard. NFT artwork platform Gallery of Digital Assets (GODA) held an auction for NFTs from Hilma af Klint this week. Family members of the late artist complained about the...
Recently discovered Wind in the Willows illustration to be sold at auction
An original illustration from The Wind in the Willows, which was recently discovered hanging in a country house, is to be sold at auction. The pencil and ink drawing is by EH Shepard, who illustrated Kenneth Grahame’s classic and Winnie-the-Pooh. Titled Swaggering Down the Steps, it shows Mr Toad coming down the steps of Toad Hall clad in motoring attire to be greeted by Ratty, Badger and Mole. Inscribed in the margins are instructions for the printer.
Soup on Van Gogh and graffiti on Warhol: climate activists follow the long history of museums as a site of protest
Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans at the National Gallery of Australia are just the latest artistic target of climate protesters, who have been throwing soup, mashed potatoes and cake at art worth millions of dollars. The actions have received a muted response from some museum directors, but the protesters know exactly what they are doing. As the activists who threw soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers said: We know that civil resistance works. History has shown us that. Indeed, there is a long history of museums and art being used for political protest. For women’s suffrage and women artists In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson slashed the...
petapixel.com
Photographer Aims to Capture Her ‘Wild Soul’ in Evocative Self Portraits
With picturesque backdrops of sweeping landscapes and other transcendental expressions of the wilderness, photographer Anna Heimkreiter aims to capture a portion of her personhood or rather ‘wild soul’ through the lens of a Sony Alpha 7 III. Heimkreiter is an avid traveler and, through her globetrotting, has garnered...
Assouline to Publish Ultimate Jewelry Compendium
STARTER TOME: The jewelry enthusiast looking to deepen their knowledge will need to look no further than the “Jewelry Guide: The Ultimate Compendium” volume published at Assouline in December. Written by veteran French editor Fabienne Reybaud, formerly head of the jewelry and watches department of French newspaper Le Figaro for a quarter of a century, this 324-page book covers a wide range of topics for those wanting to get a head start on the world of gemstones and the designs that magnify them.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedRoyal Wedding Tiaras in History Reybaud,...
Andy Warhol Exhibition to Come to Saudi Arabia as Part of AlUla Arts Festival
A 70-work Andy Warhol exhibition is headed to Saudi Arabia this winter as part of the Arts AlUla Festival, one of many events in the country intended to boost the nation’s cultural standing. Under the title “Fame: Andy Warhol in AlUla,” the show is being organized by the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will be curated by Patrick Moore, that institution’s director. The show is due to open on February 17, 2023, at the Maraya, a gleaming mirrored building in the middle of the desert. The exhibition’s focus will be the many ways the Pop artist depicted celebrities, from Muhammand...
Making Modernism review – the genius of Käthe Kollwitz stands out like a raw wound
The eyes of Käthe Kollwitz, black and hopeless, look at you like messengers of death from a lithograph the German artist made of herself in 1934. You don’t need much knowledge of modern history to guess why the socialist Kollwitz was in despair, a year after Hitler became chancellor of Germany. But is she really “making modernism”, as the title of this exhibition claims, in this confession of private anguish and political shock? Kollwitz’s self-portrait in her 60s is as timeless as Rembrandt’s as a broken old man.
Why an avant-garde iris collector is sharing a space with Gainsborough
Former home of the 18th-century master exhibits the lesser-known works of Cedric Morris, thanks to Maggi Hambling
Comments / 2