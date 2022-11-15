Read full article on original website
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth
Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
epicstream.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Angered Princess Anne by Doing Selfies in Scarborough? Prince and Princess Wales Break Protocol, Expert Claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton may have angered Princess Anne. A royal expert claimed that the Princess Royal disapproved of breaking protocols which the Prince and Princess of Wales did during a visit to Scarborough. Prince William And Kate Middleton' Risk The Wrath' Of Princess Anne?. The Prince and Princess...
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles? Prince Andrew’s Daughter Reportedly Rules Herself Out of a Top Royal Role
Princess Beatrice has reportedly vacated a significant role under King Charles' reign. Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was promoted to be among the Counsellors of State, but a royal expert claimed that she had already ruled herself out of undertaking the role. Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles By Ditching This Royal...
Begone! British Parliament Challenges Prince Harry & Prince Andrew's Royal Roles Under King Charles III's New Reign: Source
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry might soon be free from royalty. The British Parliament has challenged the estranged princes roles within the royal family after they stepped down from their duties in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Article continues below advertisement. According to the BBC, the House of Lords questioned the...
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children
Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Prince Edward and Sophie to Represent Royals at Glitzy Event Often Attended by Kate and Prince William
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex have added an exciting highlight to their calendar!. On Wednesday, Royal Variety announced that the royal couple will attend the charity's flagship event in December as the evening's guests of honor. It will mark the first time that Prince Edward, 58, and Sophie, 57, go to the show.
Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Forced’ Into Her First Marriage, But Not By the Royal Family
During season 3 of ‘The Crown’s was implied that Queen Elizabeth stepped in to keep Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles apart.
What Happened To Britannia? The Fate of Queen's Beloved Yacht
In Episode 1 of "The Crown" Season 5, the Queen's love for the Royal Yacht Britannia is made explicitly clear.
Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress
A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
msn.com
King Charles snubs Harry and Andrew as Princess Royal and Prince Edward to now deputise for him
The Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex will join members of the royal family who can stand in for the King when he cannot fulfil official duties in a move making it even less likely that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be called to do so. King Charles'...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Kick Off Tributes for King Charles' 74th Birthday
Prince William and Kate Middleton released a special message to commemorate the monarch's 74th birthday on social media Monday. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, were the first members of the royal family to do so. "Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy birthday today," the post.
Elle
Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in The Crown
The Crown: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix) The Crown: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix) The Crown's fifth season isn't solely focused on Charles and Diana drama. It also features Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) grappling with the monarchy's declining relevance in the 1990s and Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) revisiting a long-lost love. As for Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), he develops a close friendship with family friend Penny Knatchbull while experiencing his own marital troubles with the queen.
Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage For Attempting To Do A British Accent On Podcast: 'Pathetic Really'
When Meghan Markle was speaking to Jameela Jamil on her "Archetypes" podcast, she seemed to attempt to use a use a British accent. "You alright babe? Hello?" the actress asked, to which Meghan replied, "Ello." Article continues below advertisement. But people were less than pleased with her antics. One person...
What The Crown Ignores About Princess Anne
If you're a fan of "The Crown," you know Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Nevertheless, there's always been a bit of mystery surrounding Anne. After all, at the time of her birth, a law was still in place that decreed the succession of the throne be determined by biological sex and not birth order, which meant Anne was in line behind both her older brother and her two younger brothers. That law was ultimately changed in 2013 (via USA Today). Due to the old lawm however, Anne was allowed to live a life that was freer than her oldest brother, King Charles III, though that hasn't meant she's escaped the highs and lows of royal life.
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...
