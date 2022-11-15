ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
The List

The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children

Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Us Weekly

Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress

A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
Elle

Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in The Crown

The Crown: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix) The Crown: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix) The Crown's fifth season isn't solely focused on Charles and Diana drama. It also features Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) grappling with the monarchy's declining relevance in the 1990s and Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) revisiting a long-lost love. As for Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), he develops a close friendship with family friend Penny Knatchbull while experiencing his own marital troubles with the queen.
The List

What The Crown Ignores About Princess Anne

If you're a fan of "The Crown," you know Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Nevertheless, there's always been a bit of mystery surrounding Anne. After all, at the time of her birth, a law was still in place that decreed the succession of the throne be determined by biological sex and not birth order, which meant Anne was in line behind both her older brother and her two younger brothers. That law was ultimately changed in 2013 (via USA Today). Due to the old lawm however, Anne was allowed to live a life that was freer than her oldest brother, King Charles III, though that hasn't meant she's escaped the highs and lows of royal life.
People

Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?

Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy