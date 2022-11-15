Read full article on original website
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
wegotthiscovered.com
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
Kourtney Kardashian Embraces The 'No Pants' Trend In An Oversized Balenciaga T-Shirt While Stepping Out With Travis Barker
There is no shortage of drama in the Kardashian family. From Kim Kardashian’s dramatic transformation, to Khloe’s recent health scare. And, of course, Kylie Jenner posting shocking Instagram looks, and Kendall Jenner wowing on fashion week runways. The chilliest sister of them all? Probably Kourtney Kardashian. The oldest...
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Can’t Believe How Fast Penelope Disick Has Grown Up
Here's a look at Kourtney Kardashian's fans' reactions to the growth of Penelope Disick in the public eye over the years.
Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’
Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Travis Scott Sneaks Into Miami Club At 4 AM Without Kylie Jenner As Rumors Swirl She's 'Sick' Of His Commitment Issues
While Kylie Jenner was celebrating Halloween with her two children in Los Angeles, her boyfriend was on the opposite coast partying his face off until the wee morning hours. RadarOnline.com has learned that Travis Scott snuck into E11even nightclub in Miami at 4 AM over Halloween weekend on the heels of rumors that Kylie, 25, is "sick" of the rapper's commitment issues.
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone. On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old. Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: 'I wish I had paid attention'
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy “Dead To Me.”
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Tia Mowry Serves Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict With Divorce Papers Days After He Publicly Confesses ‘I Still Love My Wife’
Tia Mowry served her estranged husband Cory Hardrict with legal papers days after he publicly confessed his love for her and their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tia hired a process server to serve Cory with the divorce petition. Article continues below advertisement. Her...
Hailey Bieber Wears A Completely Sheer Dress While Posing With Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Feud
Hailey Bieber isn’t letting Kanye West’s unkind comments affect her friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as the two ladies happily posed together for a photo on Wednesday, October 26th while attending the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial
1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
Kourtney Kardashian 'Blacked Out' During Vegas Wedding To Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian shared some new details about her Las Vegas "wedding" to husband Travis Barker. During a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she revealed that she blacked out for most of the ceremony and doesn't really remember it. While recounting the wild night to friends Kourtney revealed per Page...
