DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
Kate Middleton’s Staff Is Now Banned From Talking About 1 Popular Aspect of the Princess of Wales
From now on, the only time Kate Middleton’s staff will share details about her fashion choices is when she a state event or film premiere.
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
Greg Hernandez (Creative Commons) Sad news coming out of Hollywood on Monday morning with word that Leslie Jordan, the famed actor, singer and comedian, has died at 67, according to Variety.
Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Accidentally Reveal Who Wins Tournament of Champions?
The finals of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions are underway, as Andrew He won the first game on Monday (November 14). But some fans are wondering if the show has already accidentally spoiled the tournament’s ultimate winner. On the official Jeopardy website, the TOC page displays the finals matchup...
Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Roslyn Singleton, America's Got Talent and Ellen fan fave, dies at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her husband Ray Singleton, died Tuesday after undergoing several rounds of treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. She was 39. Ray Singleton confirmed the news on Instagram, writing that it was time...
Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Want To Break The Cycle Of ‘Heir And Spare’ With Their Own Children
Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are still very young, it looks like the Prince and Princess of Wales are already thinking about the royal roles they will eventually play—and how they’ll avoid the infamous “heir and the spare” dynamic that has plagued previous generations of royals.
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
‘Jeopardy!’ star Matt Amodio with new announcement among Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on “Jeopardy!” and back with a new announcement. The “Jeopardy!” champion made his return to the show on the Tournament of Champions. On Tuesday, Amodio played a no-stakes exhibition game against 40-game winner Amy Schneider and 23-game winner Mattea Roach. On Thursday, he will compete in the tournament semifinals, playing against two winners of the quarterfinals.
The Palace Just Banned These Details About Kate Middleton From Being Shared Again
Call it a Kensington Palace crackdown! There's information that fans have always gotten about the Princess of Wales but now the palace has decided not share it anymore.
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
'The Crown' star Olivia Williams says production will have to 'suppress how very deeply hot' she and Dominic West are after fans suggest they're too attractive to play Prince Charles and Camilla
Dominic West and Olivia Williams spoke to Variety about season 5 of "The Crown." They were asked about fans who said they were too attractive to play then-Prince Charles and Camilla. Williams joked that production would have to "suppress how very deeply hot" they are in season 6. Dominic West...
Legendary guitarist, Keith Levene, dead at 65
(WGHP) — Keith Levene, the legendary guitarist and founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd. has died at the age of 65, according to The Guardian. Levene died in his home in England; he had been suffering from liver cancer. Andy Bell, of the UK rock band...
‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity
Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
Prince Philip 'considered' suing Netflix over episode of 'The Crown' implied he was blamed for sister's death: report
Philip considered suing Netflix over an episode inseason two of "The Crown," per The Sunday Times. He was reportedly angry about the show implying he was blamed for his older sister's death. A royal expert told Insider that Philip didn't proceed to avoid drawing attention to the episode. Prince Philip...
Prince Edward and Sophie to Represent Royals at Glitzy Event Often Attended by Kate and Prince William
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex have added an exciting highlight to their calendar!. On Wednesday, Royal Variety announced that the royal couple will attend the charity's flagship event in December as the evening's guests of honor. It will mark the first time that Prince Edward, 58, and Sophie, 57, go to the show.
